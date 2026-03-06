New Lexus ES will launch in India on March 20

Luxury sedan buyers in India will soon have something new to look at. Lexus is preparing to introduce the next generation ES in the country on March 20, 2026. The new model arrives in India less than a year after its global reveal. The ES has always been known for comfort and quiet performance, and this new version aims to move things forward while keeping that same character.
The upcoming model will continue to compete with well known cars like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase and Audi A6 in the midsize luxury sedan space.
The design of the new Lexus ES is very different from the current model. Lexus has given it a sharper and more modern appearance.
At the front, the car gets slim Z shaped lights that combine the daytime running lamps and turn indicators. The main headlamp units are placed lower in the bumper and are partly hidden within black trim pieces. The traditional spindle grille has been replaced with a smaller opening at the bottom of the bumper along with diamond pattern elements.
The side profile also appears longer and more flowing.
Key exterior highlights
- Pronounced shoulder line with gloss black trim
- New alloy wheel designs
- Sporty sloping roofline
- Flush door handles
- Connected LED tail lamps at the rear
- Illuminated LEXUS lettering across the back
The new ES has also grown in size. Lexus says the sedan is now 165 mm longer, 55 mm wider and over 110 mm taller than before. The wheelbase has increased by 80 mm as well, which should improve rear seat space and overall cabin comfort.
Step inside and the cabin looks much cleaner than the older ES. Lexus has reduced the number of physical buttons and moved many controls to a larger touchscreen. Some functions on the centre console are now touch based, while the steering wheel still keeps physical buttons for easier use.
Interior features include
- 14 inch infotainment touchscreen with OTA updates
- 12.3 inch digital driver display
- Mark Levinson premium audio system
- Electrochromic panoramic glass roof
- Powered front seats with memory
- Reclining rear seats with Boss mode
- Advanced driver assistance systems
Lexus has also worked on making the cabin quieter. The new ES gets improved door sealing and better sound insulating glass in the front doors to reduce outside noise.
Under the hood, the ES will most likely continue with a petrol hybrid setup in India. Globally, the sedan is offered with a 2.0 litre hybrid producing 197 hp and a 2.5 litre hybrid producing 201 hp.
A more powerful 350h version uses the same 2.5 litre engine but produces 247 hp. All hybrid versions are paired with an e CVT transmission, and in global markets they are available with both front wheel drive and all wheel drive.
In international markets, Lexus also offers the ES in fully electric form. The ES 350e uses a single motor with front wheel drive and produces 224 hp, delivering a claimed range of about 685 km. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.9 seconds.
The ES 550e uses dual motors with all wheel drive, produces 343 hp, and has a claimed range of around 610 km with a 0 to 100 kmph time of 5.9 seconds.
It remains to be seen if these electric versions will come to India later.
The ES has always been about comfort, refinement and reliability. With its bigger body, fresh design and modern technology, this upcoming generation looks ready to further strengthen Lexus presence in the luxury sedan segment in India.