Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z now gets a new 349cc engine with 40hp output!

Bajaj Auto has updated the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z with a new engine, and this change comes without any price increase. The bike now uses a smaller 350cc unit, while everything else stays the same.
This change brings the bike in line with other models that have also moved to smaller engines, including bikes from KTM and Triumph Motorcycles.
New engine setup
The biggest change is the engine. The bike now runs a 349cc liquid cooled single cylinder motor.
- 349cc engine capacity
- Liquid cooled setup
- Around 40 hp power output
- 33.2 Nm torque
- Peak power at 9000 rpm
- Peak torque at 7500 rpm
This is slightly lower than the earlier 373cc motor. Power and torque have both gone down a bit.
Another change is how the engine delivers power. The new setup gives peak performance at higher rpm, which means it may feel a bit more aggressive when pushed.
What has changed inside
The drop in engine size comes from a shorter stroke.
- Stroke reduced from 60 mm to 56.1 mm
- Bore size stays at 89 mm
- Similar setup seen on Dominar 400
This shows that Bajaj is using the same engine base across models.
Why this change
This move is linked to the new tax rules. Bajaj has already updated many bikes to 350cc.
- Similar shift seen on KTM bikes
- Triumph models also moved to 350cc range
- Dominar 400 already updated earlier
So the NS400Z was one of the last bikes to get this update.
Hardware and features
Other parts of the bike remain the same.
- Same perimeter frame
- Upside down front forks
- Monoshock at the rear
- 17 inch alloy wheels
- 320 mm front disc brake
- 230 mm rear disc brake
- Dual channel ABS
Design and overall look have not changed.
Riding feel expectation
With the new engine, the bike may feel slightly different.
- Power comes at higher rpm
- Mid range may feel a bit lighter
- Engine could feel more rev focused
Exact ride feel will be clear after road tests.
Price and position
- Price remains Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom)
- No visible change in styling or features
- Still the flagship Pulsar
It is not yet clear if the price will change later, as seen with other models.