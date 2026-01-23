Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Assembly Begins in India Ahead of March 2026 Launch

Volkswagen is gradually building its SUV story in India once again and the Tayron R-Line is a step that feels important in this journey. For buyers who have been waiting for a proper seven-seat Volkswagen since the Tiguan Allspace went out of existence, this news will come as a relief. Local assembly of the Tayron R-Line has now started at Volkswagen’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra, ahead of its official launch in March 2026.
The Tayron R-Line will sit at the top of Volkswagen’s India lineup. It is expected to be priced between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, which puts it in the premium three-row SUV space. Local assembly through CKD kits should help keep prices in check, especially compared to fully imported rivals.
What makes the Tayron different is the size and layout. It is closely related to the Tiguan R-Line but gets a longer wheelbase to fit a third row of seats. The extra length means more space for passengers, which makes it a more practical family SUV.
Some of the key mechanical details include
- 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine
- 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque
- Dual clutch automatic gearbox 7 speed
- 4MOTION All-wheel-drive system
The engine is already familiar from the Tiguan and offers smooth performance for city use and relaxed highway cruising.
On the outside, R-Line styling includes sportier bumpers, 19 inch alloy wheels, black cladding and illuminated Volkswagen logos. Matrix LED headlamps and connected tail lamps give it a premium look, along with a new purple paint option.
Inside, the Tayron R-Line is clearly playing the flagship card. The cabin is modern, clean and feature rich.
Highlights include
- 15 inch touchscreen information and entertainment
- Fully digital driver display
- Ventilated and massage front seats
- Panoramic sunroof
- 30 colour ambient lighting
- Three zone climate control
Safety is also a strong focus. It is a Volkswagen after all, where safety has always been a priority, and the Tayron is no exception. Buyers can expect seven airbags, a 360 degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring, an electronic parking brake and Level 2 ADAS, making it one of the more reassuring SUVs in its segment.
With rivals such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner, competition will be tough. Still, the Tayron R-Line brings European build quality, strong road presence and a well-rounded package.