Citroen Aircross X Max Turbo 5S and C3 Live (O) Launched: More Power, More Features, Better Choice for India

Citroen has been trying to find its rhythm in India, and instead of rushing things, the brand is now making small but clear moves. With its Citroen 2.0 approach, the focus is on listening to buyers and adjusting products based on real demand. The latest step in that direction is the launch of two new variants that aim to add more choice without adding confusion.
The first is the Citroen Aircross X Max Turbo 5S. Priced at Rs 12.41 lakh ex-showroom, this version brings something many buyers were asking for. Until now, the powerful turbo petrol engine was only offered with the 7 seat layout. This new variant keeps the turbo engine but offers a proper five seat setup with a larger boot.
What the Aircross X Max Turbo 5S offers
- Five seat layout with more usable luggage space
- Turbo petrol engine with manual gearbox
- Extra 60 mm knee room for rear passengers
- Rear centre armrest with cup holders
- Three step reclining rear seats
- Fauve dark brown interior theme
- Colour options include Polar White, Deep Forest and Perla Nera Black
This makes the Aircross more comfortable for families who do not need the extra seats but want space and performance.
It also becomes the first time the turbo petrol engine is available with a five seat layout in the Max trim.
Alongside it, Citroen has also introduced the C3 Live O. Priced at Rs 5.49 lakh ex-showroom, it sits between the base Live and the higher Feel trims. It is offered only in Perla Nera Black and adds several useful features that many buyers look for.
The C3 Live O continues with the same petrol engine and manual gearbox as the standard Live variant.
Key additions in the C3 Live O
- 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Speakers and rear view camera
- Chrome touches on fog lamps
- Wheel covers and body cladding
Both these variants will be sold on a bookings only basis. Cars will be produced against confirmed orders, helping Citroen manage supply better and offer clearer delivery timelines.
According to Citroen, this bookings led approach helps align production with real demand while improving delivery predictability for customers.
Commenting on the launch, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India said the new variants are part of the Citroen 2.0 strategy, which focuses on responding quickly to customer feedback and offering better value through a more focused lineup.
With these launches, Citroen is slowly building a lineup that feels more aligned with what Indian buyers actually want, without overcomplicating things.