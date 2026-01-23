Indian Chief Vintage Unveiled: Classic Cruiser Brings 125 Years of Heritage Back to Life

Indian Motorcycle has been around a very long time, and 125 years is no small thing. To mark this milestone, the brand has unveiled the Indian Chief Vintage, a cruiser that looks back at its roots, while still being very much a modern motorcycle.
The Chief Vintage stands out because it does not follow the stripped-back look of the newer Chief models. Instead, it returns to the classic Indian styling that many riders associate with the brand. You get big valanced fenders, a flowing body shape, a floating solo seat and a relaxed handlebar that feels made for long, unhurried rides. Up front, the illuminated Indian headdress on the front fender is an instant reminder of older Indian Chiefs from decades ago.
Visually, it seems like a motorcycle from another era. But underneath the skin, it is familiar. The Chief Vintage has the same Thunderstroke 116 engine as the other Chief models. This is a big 1,890cc air-cooled V-twin that makes a strong 156Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. It is not about high revs or chasing speed. It is built to deliver a deep, relaxed surge that suits cruising perfectly.
The frame and suspension are also shared with the rest of the Chief range. However, the added bodywork and larger components mean the Vintage is heavier. At 327kg, it is about 24kg more than the Chief Dark Horse. Big floorboards add to comfort, while the 16-inch wire-spoke wheels with balloon tyres complete the old-school look.
Despite the retro design, the Chief Vintage is well equipped. It gets a round 4-inch colour TFT screen, three riding modes, cruise control, keyless ignition and dual channel ABS as standard. Indian also offers a wide range of accessories for those who want to personalise their bike further.
The Chief Vintage will be available in the classic Indian red and black. Given that Indian already sells majority of its lineup in India, this model is expected to arrive here sometime during the year.
At the end, the Chief Vintage stands as a respectful nod to Indian Motorcycle’s past. It preserves the soul and appearance of the old Chiefs, while still providing the comfort, features and reliability that riders expect today.