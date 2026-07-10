Volkswagen Tayron ‘Life’ launched at Rs 41.99 lakh with AWD and premium features

Earlier this year, Volkswagen launched the top-spec Tayron R-Line in India. Now, if you want the same SUV with almost all the important features at a lower price, the company has introduced the Tayron ‘Life’. It is priced at Rs 41.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs 5 lakh more affordable than the R-Line while keeping the same engine, gearbox and all-wheel-drive system.
The Tayron Life is locally assembled in India and joins Volkswagen’s premium SUV range. It is offered as a five-seater with a long wheelbase, large boot and a feature-rich cabin.
Volkswagen Tayron Life price
|Variant
|Ex-showroom Price
|Tayron Life
|Rs 41.99 lakh
|Tayron R-Line
|Rs 46.99 lakh
The lower price mainly comes from a few styling changes. The mechanical package and most of the equipment remain the same.
Same engine as the R-Line
Powering the Tayron Life is the familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine. Key specifications include:
- 204 PS power
- 320 Nm torque
- 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox
- 4MOTION all-wheel drive
- Drive modes including Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual, Off-road and Snow
Volkswagen has also equipped the SUV with an independent suspension setup using MacPherson struts at the front and a multi-link suspension at the rear.
Exterior gets a cleaner look
The Tayron Life looks very similar to the R-Line but gets a few changes to create a different identity. Some of the exterior highlights include:
- LED Plus headlamps
- Illuminated Volkswagen logo
- Full-width front light bar
- Body-coloured front bumper
- Silver front skid-style trim
- Black roof rails
- 18-inch Bologna alloy wheels
- LED tail lamps with connected light bar
- Illuminated rear Volkswagen badge
- Roof spoiler
- Chrome window surround
Unlike the R-Line, the Life trim skips the gloss black finish on several exterior elements and gets a simpler bumper design.
The SUV measures 4,792 mm in length and comes with a 2,789 mm wheelbase, giving it a spacious cabin. Boot space stands at 885 litres, which can be expanded to 2,090 litres after folding the rear seats.
Colour options
Buyers can choose from seven exterior colours:
- Dolphin Grey Metallic
- Cipressino Green Metallic
- Oyster Silver Metallic
- Nightshade Blue Metallic
- Ultraviolet Metallic
- Oryx White Mother-of-Pearl Effect
- Grenadilla Black Metallic
Cabin packs plenty of equipment
The dashboard layout is almost identical to the R-Line. Only the sporty ‘R’ badges are missing. Features on offer include:
- 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit
- 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Wireless charger for two smartphones
- 8-speaker audio system
- Panoramic sunroof
- Three-zone automatic climate control
- Heated and ventilated ergoActive front seats
- Massage function with eight modes
- Powered front seats
- Paddle shifters
- Rear sun blinds
- Powered tailgate with hands-free function
- Ambient lighting
- Four USB ports
Safety remains strong
It’s a Volkswagen, so safety is expected to be top-notch, and the Tayron Life lives up to that with a long list of safety features. These include:
- 9 airbags
- Level 2 ADAS with 14 functions
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane Keep Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Front Assist
- Rear Traffic Alert
- Exit Warning
- Rear-view camera
- Front and rear disc brakes
- Electronic Stability Control
- Hill Start Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
Rivals
The Volkswagen Tayron Life competes with the Skoda Kodiaq (specifically the ‘Lounge’ variant) and Jeep Meridian in the premium SUV segment.
Conclusion
The Tayron Life brings the same strong engine, AWD system and a long list of premium features at a noticeably lower price than the R-Line. For buyers who do not need the sportier styling, this version offers a better value while keeping the overall driving and ownership experience largely the same.