Tata Sierra Jubilee Edition Launched: 50,000 Sales Celebration Brings More Features

The Tata Sierra has quickly become one of the brand’s popular SUVs in India. Recently, Tata launched the much awaited Sierra EV, and now the company has brought something new for buyers of the ICE model. To celebrate the sale of 50,000 Tata Sierra ICE SUVs, Tata Motors has introduced the new Sierra Jubilee Edition. It is available on the Smart+, Pure and Adventure variants and brings extra factory fitted accessories along with a few additional features.
The Jubilee Edition does not get any mechanical updates. The engine options stay the same, but buyers get more equipment and better value across the selected variants.
Tata Sierra Jubilee Edition Variant Wise Prices
|Variant
|Price (Ex showroom)
|Smart+ Jubilee Edition
|Rs 11.99 lakh
|Pure Jubilee Edition
|Rs 13.39 lakh
|Adventure Jubilee Edition
|Rs 16.19 lakh
Smart+ Jubilee Edition Gets More Features
The Smart+ variant receives the biggest upgrade as it now gets several features that were missing earlier. New additions include:
- 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Rear parking camera
- Roof rails
- Leatherette seat covers with Jubilee Edition branding
- Four speaker audio system
- Front grille cladding
- Tailgate cladding
These additions make the entry level Sierra feel much more premium than before.
Pure Jubilee Edition Adds Practical Equipment
The Pure Jubilee Edition gets a long list of accessories that improve everyday usability along with giving the SUV a fresh look. It comes with:
- Front grille cladding
- Tailgate cladding
- Wheel arch cladding
- Roof rails
- Leatherette seat covers
- Leatherette steering wheel cover
- Magnetic sunshades
- Parcel tray
- Front and rear dash cameras
These additions can be useful for buyers who want extra convenience without spending on aftermarket accessories.
Adventure Jubilee Edition Gets ROQ Styling Kit
The Adventure Jubilee Edition is designed for buyers who like a tougher looking SUV. It gets:
- Complete Sierra ROQ accessory package
- Front skid plate
- Rear skid plate
- Hood scoop
- Window line cladding
- Wheel arch cladding
- Body decals
- Front and rear dash cameras
The new styling accessories give this version a stronger road presence.
Engine Options Stay The Same
The Sierra Jubilee Edition continues with the same three engine choices.
- 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 106 hp and 145 Nm with a 6 speed manual or 7 speed DCT.
- 1.5 litre turbo petrol producing 160 hp and 255 Nm paired with a 6 speed automatic gearbox.
- 1.5 litre diesel producing 118 hp with 260 Nm in manual form and 280 Nm with the automatic gearbox.
There are no changes to the suspension, performance or safety package.
Rivals
The Tata Sierra competes with several popular midsize SUVs in India including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate and Renault Duster.