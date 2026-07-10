Oben Rorr Evo Deliveries Start After Strong Booking Response

Oben Electric has started customer deliveries of the new Rorr Evo electric motorcycle. The first buyers received their bikes during a special delivery event held in Bengaluru. After this, deliveries will now reach customers across India through the company’s expanding showroom network over the next few weeks.
The start of deliveries comes after the Rorr Evo received a very strong response soon after its launch. Oben says the motorcycle crossed more than 25,000 bookings within just 15 days. The company is now increasing production so booked customers can receive their motorcycles faster.
Production and showroom network continue to grow
To support the rising demand, Oben is using its Bengaluru manufacturing plant, which has an annual production capacity of one lakh electric motorcycles.
The company has also expanded its retail and service presence across the country.
Current network includes:
- More than 150 showrooms
- Presence in over 90 cities
- Operations across 18 states
- Dedicated Oben Care service centres
Oben says its growing network will help customers with both deliveries and after-sales support.
Performance and battery details
The Rorr Evo is built for everyday commuting while also offering quick performance.
Some of its main specifications include:
- 9 kW electric motor
- 3.4 kWh LFP battery pack
- 180 km claimed IDC range
- Around 150 km claimed real-world range
- 110 kmph top speed
- 0 to 40 kmph in 3 seconds
- Fast charging from 0 to 80 percent in 90 minutes
- Eight-year battery warranty
The motorcycle also comes with SmartIQ technology, which uses software to improve riding efficiency. Oben says it can increase the riding range by up to 15 percent depending on riding conditions.
Features offered on the Rorr Evo
The motorcycle gets several modern features for daily use.
These include:
- 5-inch TFT colour display
- Projector LED headlamp
- Bluetooth connectivity
- OTA software updates
- Turn-by-turn navigation
- Geo-fencing
- Remote immobilisation
- Fall detection
- Emergency SOS
- Chain drive system claimed to improve efficiency by 10 percent
Oben also says that important components like the battery, motor, charger, software and vehicle control unit are developed and manufactured by the company itself.