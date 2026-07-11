Yamaha FZ Blue Flex launched at Rs 1.24 lakh

India’s flex-fuel motorcycle space is slowly growing, with more brands joining the segment. Following the introduction of ethanol-compatible motorcycles by Hero MotoCorp and Suzuki, Yamaha has now entered the category with the launch of the new FZ Blue Flex. Priced at Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the motorcycle is designed to run on ethanol-blended fuel ranging from E20 to E85.
The new model is based on the familiar FZ platform and brings Yamaha’s first flex fuel technology to the Indian market. It also supports the government’s push towards higher ethanol usage and reduced dependence on conventional fossil fuels.
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex Price And Availability
|Model
|Price (Ex Showroom)
|Yamaha FZ Blue Flex
|Rs 1.24 lakh
|Standard Yamaha FZ
|Rs 1.14 lakh
The motorcycle will be available through select Yamaha Blue Square dealerships in:
- Delhi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Karnataka
- Telangana
- Tamil Nadu
Yamaha is offering the FZ Blue Flex in a single Metallic Black colour option.
Engine And Performance
Power comes from a 149cc single cylinder air cooled fuel injected engine paired with a 5 speed gearbox. The engine has been specially calibrated to work with ethanol blended fuels between E20 and E85.
|Specification
|FZ Blue Flex
|Standard FZ
|Engine
|149cc
|149cc
|Power
|11.5 bhp
|12.4 PS
|Torque
|12.8 Nm
|13.3 Nm
|Gearbox
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Compatibility
|E20 to E85
|Petrol
Compared to the standard FZ, the flex fuel version produces slightly lower power and torque. The difference is small, but the bike gains the ability to use higher ethanol blends.
Ethanol is produced from renewable sources and can help lower fuel related emissions. It also reduces dependence on conventional petrol.
Features And Hardware
The Yamaha FZ Blue Flex carries forward the equipment seen on the regular FZ range.
Key features include:
- Full LED projector headlamp
- LED position lamps
- LED tail lamp
- Muscular fuel tank design
- Single piece seat
- Compact exhaust
- Front telescopic forks
- Rear monoshock suspension
- Single channel ABS
The overall design follows the same streetfighter styling that has made the FZ range popular among commuter motorcycle buyers.
As mentioned earlier, this launch places Yamaha alongside Hero MotoCorp and Suzuki, which already offer ethanol-compatible motorcycles in India. As fuel options continue to expand, more manufacturers are expected to explore flex fuel technology across different segments.