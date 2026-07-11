Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Spotted Testing With Fresh Styling Updates Ahead Of Global Debut

Last year, Skoda launched the second generation Kodiaq in India and recently expanded the lineup with the new Kodiaq RS. Now, the company has already started testing an updated version of its flagship SUV. Fresh spy images from Europe show the Kodiaq facelift during road tests, giving us an early look at what Skoda is preparing for the premium SUV.
The test car is covered in camouflage, but a few design changes are easy to spot. Most of the updates are expected to improve the SUV’s appearance while keeping its familiar shape.
Exterior Changes Expected
The facelifted Kodiaq is likely to receive several styling updates. Expected changes include:
- New split LED headlamps
- Revised LED daytime running lights
- Fresh front grille design
- Updated front bumper
- New LED tail lamp graphics
- Redesigned rear bumper
- New alloy wheel designs
- More exterior colour choices
The overall design still looks similar to the current SUV, but these small changes should give it a fresher look.
Cabin May Get Small Updates
The interior is not expected to see major changes. Skoda is likely to continue with the existing dashboard design that already offers a large touchscreen and a fully digital instrument cluster.
Some small improvements could include:
- Updated infotainment software
- New display graphics
- Slight changes to the steering wheel
- Revised centre console
- New upholstery and cabin colour options
The Smart Dials are also expected to continue as they offer easy access to important functions.
Engine Options
|Market
|Powertrain
|India
|2.0 litre TSI turbo petrol engine, 201 bhp, 320 Nm, 7 speed DSG, AWD
|Global
|Petrol, diesel and plug in hybrid options
In India, the Kodiaq range is powered by a 2.0 litre TSI turbo petrol engine that produces 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. It comes paired with a seven speed DSG automatic gearbox and an all wheel drive system.
International markets will continue to get petrol, diesel and plug in hybrid options. Small improvements to fuel efficiency and emissions are also expected.
Seating And Features
The Kodiaq will continue with both five seat and seven seat versions in global markets. However, the plug in hybrid model is expected to stay limited to five seats because of the battery placement.
The SUV will continue offering features such as:
- Large infotainment screen
- Digital driver display
- Panoramic sunroof
- Connected car technology
- Premium sound system
- Multiple safety features
When Will It Arrive?
This is the first time the facelift has been spotted during testing. The development is still at an early stage, so the official reveal is expected next year before it reaches international markets later. Since the current generation was introduced in India recently, the updated model may take more time before arriving here.