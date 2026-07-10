Kia India Rolls out Ownership Service Camp 2026 With Discounts, Free Check-Up And Exchange Offers

A few days ago, Kia teased two new electrified models for India, including a BEV and an HEV. Now, the company is back with something for its existing customers.
Kia India has started its Ownership Service Camp 2026, giving owners a chance to service their cars while saving money on different after-sales services. The service camp began on July 3 and will continue till July 12, 2026.
The company is organising this nationwide campaign across 521 authorised workshops in 365 cities. Along with service discounts, customers can also get their vehicles checked free of cost and access several ownership benefits during the camp.
What Customers Will Get
Kia has announced discounts across different after-sales services. Owners visiting an authorised workshop during the service camp can use the following offers.
|Benefit
|Offer
|Vehicle health check
|Complimentary 36-point inspection
|Car care services
|20% discount
|Extended warranty
|Up to 10% discount
|Roadside Assistance (RSA)
|10% discount
|Parts and labour
|10% discount
|Genuine Kia accessories
|10% discount
|Used car valuation
|Complimentary
|Exchange benefits
|Available during the camp
The free 36-point inspection covers different parts of the vehicle, including the exterior, interior, engine bay, underbody and other important areas. This helps owners know the condition of their vehicle before carrying out any repairs or maintenance work.
Customers can also request a free used car valuation. Those planning to upgrade can check the exchange offers available on new Kia models.
Company Statement
Speaking about the service camp, Bhimsen Gulabani, Vice President – Customer Experience, Kia India, said the company wants to provide a better ownership experience by offering transparent after-sales support and helping customers keep their vehicles in good condition. He added that Kia will continue improving its service network and customer experience across the country.
More Products On The Way
Apart from this service campaign, Kia is also preparing several new products for the Indian market. The company has already confirmed that it is working on a new battery electric vehicle (BEV) and a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) for India.
The upcoming electric model is expected to be the Kia Syros EV, while the hybrid offering is likely to be based on the global Kia Sorento. The next-generation Sonet is also under development and has already been spotted on test. These launches will expand Kia’s portfolio across petrol, hybrid and electric segments.