Kia Syros EV Spied Without Camouflage Ahead Of India Launch

Recently, Kia teased two new models for India, including a BEV and an HEV. These are widely expected to be the Syros EV and the Sorento Hybrid SUV. Now, the first of those upcoming models has been spotted completely undisguised, giving us the clearest look yet at the production-ready Kia Syros EV before its expected launch later this month.
The latest spy pictures show that Kia has kept the familiar boxy styling of the standard Syros. The electric version does not look very different at first glance, but there are a few small changes that help separate it from the petrol model.
Small Exterior Changes For The EV
The overall shape is almost the same, but a few EV specific updates can be seen.
Expected exterior highlights:
- Closed front grille with a cleaner design
- Charging port placed on the front left side
- Revised front and rear bumpers with silver finish
- New aero style 17 inch alloy wheels
- Vertical LED headlamps and DRLs carried over
- Tall L shaped LED tail lamps
- EV badge on the tailgate
The test vehicle was finished in a silver shade that is already available on the regular Syros.
Cabin Likely To Offer Premium Features
The interior was only partly visible in the spy images, but it appears very similar to the ICE version. Kia is expected to carry forward most of the equipment while adding a few EV specific functions.
Expected features include:
- Dual digital displays
- Panoramic sunroof
- Connected car technology
- Automatic climate control
- Powered driver seat
- Ventilated front seats
- Sliding and reclining rear seats
- Rear seat ventilation
- 360 degree camera
- Vehicle to Load (V2L)
- Paddle shifters for regenerative braking
- USB charging ports
- Dash camera
It is still not confirmed if the Syros EV will offer Level 2 ADAS, as the feature was removed from the latest petrol version.
Battery Options Expected
The Syros EV is likely to share its electric setup with the Kia Carens Clavis EV.
|Battery Pack
|Expected Range
|42 kWh
|Around 420 to 443 km
|51.4 kWh
|Around 490 to 520 km
Both versions are expected to use a front mounted electric motor. The larger battery pack is likely to be offered only on higher variants.
Some reports also suggest Kia could offer a lifetime or 15 year battery warranty, although the company has not officially confirmed this.
Expected Price And Rivals
The Kia Syros EV is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex showroom).
It will compete with:
- Tata Nexon EV
- MG Windsor EV
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
- Hyundai’s upcoming compact electric SUV
- Renault Bridger EV
- Nissan’s upcoming compact EV