JSW MG Motor And Spinny Partner To Make Used MG EV Buying More Reliable In India

Buying a used electric car can still be a confusing experience for many buyers. Questions about battery condition, resale value and service history often make people think twice before making a decision. To solve these concerns, JSW MG Motor India has partnered with Spinny to create a more transparent and reliable way to buy and sell pre-owned MG electric cars across India.
The new partnership will cover several major cities and will bring certified used MG EVs with proper inspections, battery health reports and warranty support.
What Buyers Will Get
Customers purchasing a certified pre-owned MG electric vehicle through Spinny will receive several benefits.
|Feature
|Details
|Battery Check
|Certified battery health assessment
|Inspection
|200-point quality inspection
|Warranty
|OEM warranty continuity
|Pricing
|Fixed and transparent pricing
|Money-Back
|Five-day return option
|Refurbishment
|Vehicles restored at Spinny Integrated Restoration Centres
These checks are expected to give buyers more confidence before purchasing a used electric vehicle.
MG EV Models Covered
The partnership includes MG’s electric vehicle range sold in India.
- MG Comet EV
- MG Windsor EV
- MG ZS EV
Customers can both buy and sell these models through Spinny’s website as well as its physical car hubs.
Battery Checks Will Play A Bigger Role
One of the biggest additions under this partnership is the battery health certification process. Spinny will use dedicated EV evaluation methods developed with technical support from JSW MG Motor India.
The inspection process is designed to provide a better understanding of battery condition, helping both buyers and sellers know the vehicle’s value more clearly. Along with battery testing, every car will also be refurbished using specialised EV tools at Spinny’s Integrated Restoration Centres.
Cities Included In The First Phase
The programme will begin across several cities in India.
- Bengaluru
- Chennai
- Delhi NCR
- Hyderabad
- Kochi
- Mumbai
- Pune
- Jaipur
- Ahmedabad
- Kolkata
- Lucknow
- Chandigarh
- Coimbatore
More locations could be added later.
What The Companies Said
Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer of JSW MG Motor India, said a trusted used EV ecosystem will support the company’s growing electric vehicle business in the country.
Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO of Spinny, said better battery transparency and stronger inspection standards can increase customer confidence in the used EV market while making electric vehicle ownership easier.