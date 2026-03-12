Volkswagen Taigun facelift spotted testing with almost no camouflage

Many people in India like the Taigun because it feels solid and fun to drive. Now it looks like Volkswagen is getting ready to refresh it. A new test car of the Taigun facelift has been spotted on public roads and this time it was almost fully visible.
The test vehicle was seen driving at night on a highway. Only a small portion at the rear was covered. The rest of the SUV looked completely open, giving a clear idea of what the updated Taigun could look like when it launches later.
The biggest changes appear at the front.
Key design updates
- New slimmer LED headlights
- Light bar connecting both headlamps
- Illuminated Volkswagen logo expected
- Updated front grille design
- New sporty front bumper
The overall face now looks sharper and more modern than the current model. It also feels closer in style to Volkswagen’s newer global SUVs.
The side profile does not change much.
Side profile highlights
- Fresh design for 17 inch alloy wheels
- Same window line and body shape
- Roof rails and shark fin antenna continue
- Body coloured mirrors and standard door handles
Most of the familiar Taigun silhouette stays the same. This is common in facelifts where the structure of the car remains unchanged.
The rear also gets a few noticeable tweaks.
Rear design details
- Connected LED tail lamps remain
- New lighting pattern inside the lamps
- Possible illuminated VW badge at the back
- Revised bumper design
- Smaller chrome strip
- Larger silver skid plate
- Roof spoiler with high mounted stop lamp
The camouflage between the tail lamps could be hiding the new light strip or the glowing logo.
The cabin is also expected to see updates.
Expected interior upgrades
- New seat upholstery design
- New interior colour theme
- Bigger touchscreen infotainment system
- 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster
- Rear seats with massage function possible
- Panoramic sunroof may be introduced
These changes should make the Taigun feel more premium than before.
Engine options will stay familiar.
Powertrain choices
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol with around 115 hp and 178 Nm
- New 8 speed automatic gearbox from Aisin for this engine
- 6 speed manual will continue
- 1.5 litre turbo petrol with around 150 hp and 250 Nm
- Paired with 7 speed DSG automatic gearbox
The manual version of the 1.5 engine has already been discontinued earlier this year.
The updated Taigun is expected to arrive later in 2026. When it launches, it will continue competing with popular SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris and Tata Sierra along with upcoming models such as the next Renault Duster and Nissan Teckton.
Conclusion
The Taigun facelift does not change the formula too much. The focus is mainly on fresh styling, better features and a new automatic gearbox. For buyers who like the current Taigun but want something newer, this update could make the SUV even more appealing.