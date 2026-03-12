Lamborghini Revuelto deliveries across India show rising demand for custom supercars

A new wave of supercar owners in India is going a step further than just buying a fast car. Many are now choosing colours trims and materials that make their car completely unique. The recent deliveries of the Lamborghini Revuelto across India show how strong this trend has become.
Lamborghini India says many customers are using its Ad Personam personalisation programme. This allows buyers to configure their supercar in a way that reflects their personal taste. Three recent deliveries in North, East and West India clearly show how different each car can look.
North India delivery
A Revuelto delivered in North India stands out because of its rare colour choice.
Key highlights
- Finished in Azzurro Thetys from the Ad Personam palette
- Upper and lower carbon fibre packages
- Carbon fibre roof and A pillars
- Matt black details for a sharp performance look
The cabin also follows a unique theme.
Interior details
- Blu Delphinus interior with Bianco Polar accents
- Inverted contrast stitching
- Embroidered Lamborghini shields
- Carbon fibre interior elements
- Carbon fibre steering wheel with Corsa Tex
- Ambient RGB lighting
- High Premium Sonus faber sound system
East India delivery
East India recently received its first Revuelto and it makes a bold visual statement.
Exterior highlights
- Bright Giallo Auge paint finish
- A vibrant colour chosen for a strong road presence
Interior highlights
- Nero Ade interior theme
- Giallo Taurus contrast elements
- Inverted stitching across the cabin
- Fully electric and heated comfort seats
- Carbon fibre kickplates with backlit Revuelto logo
- Passenger display and ambient lighting
- Sonus faber premium audio system
West India delivery
Mumbai received one of the most detailed Revuelto specifications seen in the country.
Exterior highlights
- Verde Metallic paint finish
- Bronzo Oreadi accents
- Rear diffuser stripe in bronze
- 21/22 inch Diamond Cut Altanero forged wheels in bronze
- Extensive exterior carbon fibre including aerodynamic door fins
Interior highlights
- Nero Ade upholstery
- Terra Emilia contrast accents
- Inverted stitching pattern
- Embroidered Lamborghini shields
- Carbon fibre steering wheel
- Fully electric heated comfort seats
Each Revuelto delivered in India tells a different story. From rare colours to carbon fibre upgrades, owners are clearly enjoying the freedom to build a supercar that reflects their personality.
For Lamborghini, this growing interest in personalisation shows that Indian buyers are not just looking for speed. They also want a machine that feels truly one of a kind.