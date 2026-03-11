Big March Deal Ather Cuts Prices On Rizta S And 450S Scooters In India

A small update from the electric scooter space brings good news for buyers this month. Ather Energy has reduced the price of two popular scooters for a short period. The company says the new prices will stay only until March 31.
The scooters included in this offer are the Rizta S and the 450S. Both are entry versions of their respective models. With this move, Ather is trying to make its scooters more attractive for buyers before the end of the financial year.
Here are the new prices
- Rizta S now starts at Rs 1.05 lakh ex-showroom Mumbai
- 450S now starts at Rs 1.13 lakh ex-showroom Mumbai
The price drop makes the Rizta S cheaper by around Rs 10,000. The 450S also becomes more affordable with a cut of about Rs 7,000. Other variants in the Ather lineup continue with the same pricing as before.
Ather is also running extra offers across its electric scooter range this month.
Extra benefits available in March
- Rs 6,500 direct cash discount
- Rs 10,000 credit card discount for eligible buyers
- Extended components warranty worth Rs 3,500 at no extra cost
All these benefits together can reduce the overall cost by a noticeable margin. Customers can visit Ather Experience Centres across India to check these offers.
Government support is also still active for a limited time. The PM E Drive scheme is scheduled to end on March 31, 2026. Under this program, buyers of electric two wheelers receive a subsidy of Rs 5,000.
This means customers purchasing an Ather scooter this month can still combine the government subsidy with the company offers.
The Rizta S continues as Ather’s family friendly scooter with focus on comfort and practicality. The 450S remains the sporty option for riders who want stronger performance and sharper styling.
For buyers planning to switch to an electric scooter, this month could be a good moment to make the move.