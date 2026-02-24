Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted Testing – Big Design And Feature Upgrades Coming To Creta Rival

The midsize SUV space in India doesn’t really slow down. Just when buyers begin to settle on a favourite, something new shows up to shake things again. This time it is the Volkswagen Taigun that has been spotted testing in facelift form on Indian roads.
The test vehicle was heavily camouflaged, particularly at the front and rear. That definitely indicates visual updates over a complete redesign. The overall shape looks familiar, which is good news for buyers who already like the Taigun’s clean proportions.
What changes are likely on the outside
From what can be seen and expected, the facelift will focus on styling freshness.
- Revised front grille with more acute detailing
- New LED headlamps with new light signature
- Reworked front bumper design
- New LED tail lamps at the rear
- Possible connected tail lamp layout
- Tweaked rear bumper for a sportier appearance
The goal seems simple. Keep the Taigun recognisable, but make it feel more modern in comparison with its rivals, such as the Hyundai Creta.
Interior and features
Inside, the layout is likely to remain the same, with meaningful upgrades. Volkswagen is likely to introduce new cabin colour themes, better trim finishes and a larger digital instrument cluster.
Expected features include
- 10.1 inch Touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play
- Ventilated front seats on higher trims
- Electric driver seat
- Rear-seat massage function
- Panoramic sunroof on select variants
- Cruise control and connected car technology
Safety will remain a strong area with six airbags, ABS, traction control and ESC as normal. Advanced ADAS features are still unlikely at this point.
Engine and gearbox updates
Mechanically, the engines remain unchanged
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol 115 PS 178 Nm
- 1.5 litre turbo petrol 150PS, 250Nm
The big update is expected with the gearbox. The 1.0 litre version may go for a new 8 speed automatic, while the 1.5 litre continues with the 7 speed DSG.
Launch outlook
With the Skoda Kushaq facelift already out, Volkswagen is not likely to wait long. A launch by mid-year seems likely.
For buyers, this facelift should bring more features, smoother driving and a fresher look, without changing what already works well with the Taigun.