Chery iCar V23 Spotted Testing in India

A new electric SUV has quietly made its way to the Indian testing scene and it has already begun to turn heads. A camouflaged test vehicle believed to bee the Chery iCar V23 has been spotted on the Indian roads for the first time. This sighting is important as the model is being evaluated for India under JSW Motors which is working closely with Chery for future products.
The iCar V23 is a full electric SUV with a very upright and boxy look. In terms of size, it is in a sweet spot. It is bigger than compact electric SUVs not overly big. With a length of 4220 mm and wheelbase of 2730 mm, it lines up closely with the upcoming electric models like Tata Sierra.ev and rivals like Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.
Design is obviously one of its strongest areas. The front styling borrows some inspiration from the Toyota Land Cruiser J40, and the side profile has a similar feel to the Land Rover Defender. The rear is square looking, which many associate with the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. Round LED headlights, wide fenders, chunky tyres and clean body panels give it a proper SUV presence.
The cabin is based on the modern approach. A large 15.4 inch floating touchscreen is located at the centre, which is accompanied by a digital instrument cluster and three spoke steering wheel. The system is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155, which is known for smooth performance. Features include powered and ventilated seats, premium audio, leatherette upholstery and clever storage. With the rear seats folded, luggage space goes up to 744 litres, plus a separate 90 litre underfloor compartment.
Power options are broad. Internationally the V23 is available in single motor rear wheel drive configurations producing between 134 bhp and 248 bhp. There is also a dual motor all wheel drive version with outputs going beyond 400 bhp in certain markets. Battery options include a 59.93 kWh pack with about 360 km range and a larger 81.76 kWh unit rated for about 430 km. Support for fast charging is standard, and in some regions even battery swapping is available.
Alongside this SUV, JSW is also testing the Jetour T2 for India. If the iCar V23 makes it here, it could add a bold, rugged option to the growing electric SUV space, especially for those buyers who want something that looks tough but runs clean.