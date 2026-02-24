Nissan introduces a 5.55% ROI finance scheme for Magnite with up to 100% on-road funding

Nissan Motor India Private Limited has announced a new retail finance scheme for the Magnite which focuses a lot on lowering the entry barrier for buyers. The highlight is an interest rate starting from 5.55 percent which is available for all the customers with valid CIBIL score. For many buyers this alone can make a noticeable difference to monthly outgo.
The finance support is offered through Nissan Renault Financial Services India and goes beyond just a low interest rate. Customers can opt for up to 100 percent on road funding. This means that the loan can cover not only the price of the car, but the registration, insurance and related charges. The requirement for a huge upfront payment is significantly lowered.
What the scheme offers at a glance –
- Interest rate from 5.55 percent onwards
- Up to 100 percent on road funding
- Loan tenure of up to 7 years
- Extra benefits up to Rs 22,000 with NRFSI finance
- Additional benefits to existing Nissan customers
- Offer valid on Magnite bookings till end of March 2026
The loan structure is designed to be flexible. Buyers are given the option of part payments and there are no foreclosure charges after two years. The process is mostly digital and only minimal paperwork such as KYC and RTO forms require physical signatures. Priority processing and round the clock customer support via WhatsApp are also in the package.
In a segment where affordability often decides the sale, such finance plans can be powerful factors in buying decisions. Compact SUV customers generally look for manageable EMIs and long repayment options, and this scheme directly addresses that need.
With the Magnite already positioned as a value focused offering, this finance move adds another practical reason to consider it. For many buyers, the numbers may now feel a lot easier to live with.