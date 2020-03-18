Volkswagen T-ROC SUV Launched In India At INR 19.99 Lakh; Gets Cylinder Deactivation Tech!

Volkswagen India launched its second SUV within a month in the form of the T-ROC. Brought into the country in CBU (Completely Built Unit) form, the T-ROC has been introduced at a surprising price of INR 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle is being brought into India under the 2,500 cars import rule and is only available in a single, fully-loaded trim. The T-ROC is available in Cucuma Yellow, Pure White, Energetic Orange, Indium Grey, Ravenna Blue and Deep Black.

Powering the VW T-ROC is a 1.5-litre TSI engine which generates 150 Hp and 248 NMm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. What’s interesting about this motor is that it comes equipped with VW’s ACT or cylinder deactivation tech which senses the driving pattern and accordingly activates or deactivates 2 cylinders out of 4, resulting in reduced fuel consumption. No diesel engine or manual transmission is on offer.

Also Read: The Volkswagen T-ROC Cabriolet Is The One We Wish Was Coming To India Next Week

In terms of appearance, in typical VW fashion, the T-ROC takes the classy route with its big wheel arches and elegant lines rather than banking on flashy curves or creases. The fascia appears wide and upright thanks to a large central grille which meets the headlights in one single line under the bonnet. Headlights and taillights are lit by LEDs as standard and the T-ROC rides on 17″ ‘Mayfield’ Diamond-cut alloy wheels. In terms of fuel capacity, the tank can swallow 59 litres of petrol at one go.

Inside, the T-ROC comes with a panoramic sunroof, 2-zone AC, ‘Vienna’ leather seats, a touchscreen infotainment system with VW’s app connect, and an all-digital Activ Info display for instrumentation. With a 445-litre boot, the T-ROC offers ample luggage space and in terms of safety features, gets 6 airbags as standard with ABS, ESC, rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, all four disc brakes, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The T-ROC is up against the likes of the new Creta, the Seltos, the MG Hector and the Tata Harrier. Where all the others do offer a diesel engine, the T-ROC is a petrol-only vehicle. However, since it will be available in limited numbers for being a direct import, VW has priced it rather attractively.