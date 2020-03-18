Kia Seltos Has a Message for its Newly-Launched Cousin in New TVC

Kia Seltos came, came in style and disrupted the Midsize SUV segment in India. We wouldn’t have expected a new player to leave such a mark. The main USP of Seltos is its design and it won’t be wrong if we stick our neck out and say that it is one of the best and sharpest looking car in its segment. In a new TVC releases by Kia, they showcase the badass side of the Seltos. It also comes out as a statement for its newly launched cousin, the new Hyundai Creta.

The TVC sees a little girl playing football. The little girl looks menacing to say the least as she rams the vehicles around by kicking the football hard. Kids, we tell you! After leaving her mark on all the cars around, she stumbles upon the Kia Seltos parked calmly in the corner. As soon as she’s about to hit the Seltos too, the car comes to life and scares her off by letting out a deep growl. We kind of actually need this feature to make it in real too. It would be really fun to see little kids run away from your car, scared to death.

Kia Seltos is being offered in two trims, namely Techline and GT line. There are as many as 16 variants to choose from. Kia Seltos has 3 engine options on offer. The tech line variants can be brought with either 1.5-litre petrol motor or a 1.5-litre oil burner. The naturally aspirated petrol motor is good for 115 PS of peak power and 144 Nm of torque, while the oil-burner will deliver 115 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of torque. The GT Line of the Kia Seltos would be powered by a 1.4-litre, turbocharged petrol motor, generating 140 PS of peak power and 242 Nm of torque.

There are three transmission options too. Kia Seltos has something for everyone as one can opt for six speed manual gearbox which is available as standard across all the variants. Apart from the stick option, there are as much as 3 automatic transmission to choose from across three engine options. The diesel comes with a 6-speed torque converter, the naturally aspirated petrol model uses a CVT and the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine comes with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Another thing which makes the Seltos absolute hit among the Indian masses is the long list of features on offer. Segment first features include a blind spot monitoring system and an 8-inch heads-up display. the car comes with a 10.25-inch floating type infotainment screen which is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compliant and comes connected to a Bose audio system. This screen also acts as a display for the 360-degree camera the car will come with. Voice command systems have become a thing recently and Kia Seltos takes the game even further by incorporating UVO (Your Voice) Connect system. This system will come with as many as 37 features segregated into 5 main categories – Navigation, Safety & Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. Customers will get a free three-year subscription for this technology.