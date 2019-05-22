Volkswagen Motorsport Concludes The Ameo Cup 2019 Pre-Season Fitness Camp

Volkswagen Motorsport India had recently organized a Pre-Season Fitness Camp for all its racers who were selected for the Ameo Cup 2019. The fitness camp was held on 18th and 19th May, while the 1st round of the Ameo Cup series is scheduled to begin next month in Coimbatore. The camp was organized by both, Volkswagen and MultiFit, to assess the fitness levels of the drivers and to guide and train them towards achieving the required fitness levels for the upcoming races.

The 1st day of the camp started with the coaches’, Brent Wood Townend and Stuart Dolman’s counselling sessions. This international fitness pair conducted a session on biomechanics and a basic conditioning examination of the racers along with a body composition analysis. After these tests were done, the drivers received a demonstration on the basics of gymnastics, which would help them achieve both fitness and the grace of movement for this racing season. The next day had interactive sessions with Prehab 21 on rehab training and postural correction techniques. The prehab teaches racers how to take control and prevent serious injuries on delicate body parts such as the neck, ribs and wrists. Later on, IFBB Pro Gold Medalist and Power Lifter Tejaswini Pandit conducted the yoga and technique correction sessions.

This two-day camp not only saw the drivers undergo various sessions of posture correction, but they also had to follow a strict diet and consume a limited dose of nutrition. These additional training sessions are designed to enhance the performance of drivers with prehab and rehab training. As the drivers will be taking part in physical and mental fitness sessions, for the upcoming Round 1 of the Ameo Cup One-Make series championship which will be held on the 22nd and 23rd of June at the famous Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

Mr Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, “Motorsport is an extremely demanding sport, both physical and mentally. To cope with the rigours of the sport, the racers need a high level of preparedness and focus. We have an excellent collaboration with MultiFit, which is a renowned health and fitness studio. We wanted our racers to learn from the experts at MultiFit and apply the learnings of the two days over the course of their upcoming racing season.” He added, “The 2019 season will be another inspiring and captivating season for us. Entering the 10th year of Volkswagen Motorsport in India is a huge milestone for us. I am looking forward to a very exciting season with the current crop of Ameo Cup racers, and in watching Dhruv Mohite, our 2018 champion, take on the grid in the ITC championship.”