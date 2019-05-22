Next Generation Mahindra Thar Caught Testing, To Come With A Hardtop

Mahindra’s most rugged SUV currently on sale, the Thar, is nothing short of a motoring icon in the Indian market. This humble 4×4 SUV has time and again displayed its capabilities and conquered terrains and hearts of enthusiasts all over the country. However, the upcoming safety regulations and norms would prevent Mahindra from selling this SUV in its current state. Mahindra would not disappoint the fans of this SUV, for they have already started working on and testing the next generation model of this SUV. This new generation model shall sit on a brand new platform, will receive a brand new engine and much more, all to comply with the upcoming safety and emission regulations of the country.

Built on a clean sheet of paper, the new generation Thar will use a wider track and come with a hard top for the first time, as seen in these pictures. This hardtop would also be removable, for those who like the open air experience. Despite the new design, the Thar will not lose its off-road capabilities and will be offered with a proper, manually operated 4-wheel drive system with a low range gearbox. Other noticeable changes on the exterior include wider wheel arches, new body panels and rumours suggest a new soft top too, would be offered. Moreover, Mahindra will also make the Thar much more user-friendly and offer a more comfortable interior space than before. There would even be a provision for a large touchscreen in the centre of the dash, and also offer safety aids like a driver side airbag, ABS and even rear parking sensors as standard.

Under the bonnet, Mahindra shall offer a new generation, BS – VI compliant motor. This 2-litre motor would comply with all the upcoming emission norms and would also be offered in other Mahindra cars, including the new generation Scorpio and the XUV500. In the Thar, this motor is expected to be tuned to offer as much as 140 hp, with enough torque to handle harsh terrain. Expected to make a debut at the Delhi Auto Expo next year, the new generation Thar does indeed have a long list of expectations to fulfil. Will it be able to do it? Only time will reveal, stay tuned.

Image Source: 4×4 India on FaceBook