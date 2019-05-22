This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Is Ready To Scramble

More than often, we see people transforming their motorcycle’s with an aftermarket exhaust system. The newly launched Twins from the brand are no exception. With the demand for an aftermarket exhaust system so high, exhaust manufacturers too, have been readily supporting this demand, and currently, customers have a huge number of systems to choose from. Italian exhaust manufacturer, Termignoni offers this really neat looking exhaust system for the brand new Interceptor 650. This aftermarket system gives the twin cylinder motorcycle a scrambler like design, which paired with the knobby pattern tyres looks ready for adventures off the road. Have a look.

The scrambler styled exhaust system comes straight out of the head on top, and exits straight out of the rear without any drop. Two pipes move parallel to the seat, cross over in the middle. The exhaust also appears to be covered with some sort of heat resistant shield, which would prevent the heat from the exhaust burn the legs of the rider or the pillion. We also assume that these neat aesthetics would be accompanied by a crisp exhaust tune as well, sending the lovely twin cylinder tune to the rider’s ear. Just like the exhaust system this brand makes for the Himalayan, expect a small bump in power and torque figures with the use of this system.

Powering the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a new 648 cc air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected, parallel-twin motor producing out 47 hp at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. power is sent to the rear wheel with a 6-speed transmission which comes with a slipper and assist clutch. Other equipment on offer with the motorcycle includes disc brakes at both ends, measuring 320 mm in the front and 240 mm at the rear, governed by a dual channel ABS module as standard. The twin cradle tubular steel frame is suspended by 41 mm telescopic shocks in the front and twin, gas-charged shock ups with five steps of adjustment. The front shocks offer 110 mm of travel while 88 mm of travel is available at the rear. To know more about this motorcycle, do watch our in-depth review of the car, linked below.