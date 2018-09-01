Volkswagen Offers a 7 Year Extended Warranty and a Post Monsoon Car Package

Volkswagen, the second largest car manufacturer in the world, has been known to make great practical and sturdy cars. Their build quality has always been top notch and to testify that fact they are offering a seven year extended warranty. With an aim of getting a 3 percent market share in the next five years, Volkswagen is giving an optional extended warranty plan on certain car models and a post monsoon rejuvenation package to its customers.

The warranty can be extended by new customers for a complete peace of mind from any unexpected damage beyond the standard warranty period. The warranty can be extended for a maximum of 7 years or 1,25,000 kilometres whichever comes early. Customers who already have an extended warranty can also opt for an extended warranty within a period of a year or 20,000 kilometres, whichever comes early. The monsoon rejuvenation package will be available from 1st of September, 2018 for a period of 15 days across all Volkswagen dealerships in the country. Witnessing heavy rainfall in all parts of the country, Volkswagen are offering the said package which takes care of minor damage that may have occurred by driving in the rain. Customers will also be given a complimentary 3M Interior Enrichment Treatment and special benefits on 3M Car Care products.

The extended warranty is offered at a nominal cost at the authorised service network. For example, a year extension of the warranty on a Polo GT TSI would cost around INR 12,000 including taxes. Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars commented, “With the add-on warranty option and service value package, we are further enhancing our after-sales benefits, giving customers an ease-of-ownership, superior build quality, safety and increased product life-cycle for a fun-to-drive Volkswagen experience.” Its a great initiative by Volkswagen, while other companies do offer an extended warranty, none of them have it available for more than a period of 5 years. So hurry up, owning a Volkswagen is now easier.