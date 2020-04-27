Volkswagen India Takes The Digital Route For Sales and Service Portfolio

The ongoing global pandemic has resulted in a major transition in how we perform our usual tasks on a day-to-day basis. Digitization has strengthened its threshold in our lives even more now. People are bound to perform certain tasks virtually, now that we can’t step out of our homes because of the issued lockdown. Chances are that some of the things that are being performed virtually now will be carried forward in the future as well, given the convenience it offers. Keeping the same in mind, Volkswagen is digitizing its sales and service portfolio, enabling customers with the flexibility to choose their preferred Volkswagen at their comfort and convenience. The online retail process is simple, hassle-free and provides an end-to-end contactless experience. From a customer displaying interest, to a conversation with the sales consultant up until the vehicle handover process, it will be conducted virtually.

Preparing for the future, Volkswagen has integrated its 137 sales and 116 service touchpoints in this process. Thus, enabling customers to choose their preferred dealership while booking online. To book a car or service product, customers can visit Volkswagen India’s website and browse through the range of models on display, gather product details and the relevant pricing information. Similarly, to book service products customers can fill personal details and their requirements online for the service team to deliver the request at the customer’s preferred timeslot. Customers can also opt for pick-up and drop off services basis their convenience to visit a dealership or workshop. For a secured transaction, verification will be authenticated through an OTP generation by the preferred dealership.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, digitalization has been the core principle of our strategies. With the launch of our simple, secure and user-friendly online retail platform, we are pushing the boundaries of end-to-end retail sales and strengthening our commitment to customers. We aim to provide our customers the flexibility in choosing their preferred Volkswagen product through a contactless channel.”

To instill confidence in employees and customers, all Volkswagen facilities across the network along with the vehicles will be thoroughly sanitized on a regular basis for their safety.