Mahindra Launches Alturas In BS6 Avatar, Prices Start At Rs 28.69 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra have silently launched the BS6 compliant variants of its premium flagship SUV- the Alturas G4. Prices of the BS6 Alturas start at Rs 28.69 lakh(ex-showroom), which is a premium of almost Rs 1 lakh over its BS4 predecessor. Prior to the subsequent lockdown being instituted nationwide due to COVID-19 infections, Mahindra had been hard at work upgrading its line-up of SUVs to meet the new BS6 emission norms.

Contrary to the reports suggested earlier, the Alturas G4 is continued to be offered in two variants- 2WD and 4WD. The latter, fully loaded top-end trim, now comes with a price tag of Rs 31.69 lakh(ex-showroom). Aesthetically, there are no changes expected in the interior and exterior of the SUV other than the fact that under the hood it will carry a BS6 compliant engine now.

Prices:

Variant BS4 Price (Ex-showroom Delhi) BS6 Price (Ex-showroom) Difference 2WD Rs 27.70 lakh Rs 28.69 lakh Rs 99,000 4WD Rs 30.70 lakh Rs 31.69 lakh Rs 99,000

In terms of powertrains, the BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 continues to derive power from the same 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel mill that produces 181 PS of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 7-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of dimensions, the Mahindra Alturas G4 is 4850 mm long, 1,960 mm wide, 1,845 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,865 mm. No cosmetical changes have been made on outside, the SUV continues to get the huge 7-slat piano-black grille with some chrome elements. For better illumination, the car features projector headlamps, with LED DRLs and LED foglamps.

Just like the outgoing BS4 model, the updated Alturas G4 is well-packed in terms of features, with the entry-level 2WD version getting features like Nappa leather upholstery, a powered driver seat, cruise control, ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, heated wing mirrors, a tyre pressure monitor, front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control, to name a few. The Alturas G4 4WD gets even more kits including a 360-degree camera, a memory function for the driver’s seat, a powered tailgate, sunroof and ambient lighting among other features.

Coming to safety features, Mahindra offers the base variant of Alturas G4 with safety tech like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill-Start Assist (HSA), Hill-Descent Control (HDC), active rollover protection, traction control system and brake assist system. The fully-loaded 4WD additionally packs in a total of nine airbags.

The Alturas G4 continues to take on the likes of the BS6 Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. Isuzu is expected to rejoin the fray in the full-size seven-seat SUV space with the MU-X once the SUV is upgraded to meet BS6 emission norms later in the year. It will also rival some of the monocoque SUVs such as the Honda CR-V, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.