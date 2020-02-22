Volkswagen India Inaugurates A New Service Facility In Chennai

Volkswagen India has inaugurated a new service facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. With this new facility, the number has gone up to a total of 14 workshops across the state of Tamil Nadu. Chennai alone has 4 facilities. The new workshop spans over an area of 2,300 sq. m and comprises of 22 bays that undertake maintenance and accidental repair work. Volkswagen has employed highly skilled and technically sound service technicians taking the responsibility of successfully maintaining and repairing customer vehicles.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Over the last few years, Volkswagen India has been relentlessly trying to improve our after-sales services in terms of accessibility, top-notch maintenance and service repairs along with a peace of mind proposition. The inauguration of this new facility materializes the brands’ efforts and will offer customers best-in-class services. For customers with an active lifestyle, they can opt for the Volkswagen Assistance service for basic repair and maintenance services that will be undertaken at their doorstep. With this, we would like to reiterate our continuous commitment to this market.”

The German brand is readying an SUV assault in India. It will begin with the Tiguan Allspace, which will be launched on the 6th of March, 2020. This will be followed by the T-ROC, a premium offering which is expected to occupy space in the INR 20 – 25 lakh space. Both vehicles can be pre-booked now. The “Made for India” Taigun will make its debut in early 2021 and slot itself against the likes of the Creta, Seltos, Harrier, etc. It will be offered with a 1.5-litre TSI motor and a dual-clutch transmission. It won’t be offered with a diesel engine though.

VW’s current portfolio, which includes the Polo and the Vento will now come fitted with 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder TSI engines in the BS6-era. The 1.5-litre diesel won’t be available as an option anymore, along with the 1.2-litre TSI motor. However, the new 3-potter petrol motor makes more power than the outgoing 1.3-litre TSI engine and it will be interesting to see if it retains the same adorable qualities of the outgoing petrol engine. We’ll be back with more updates. Stay tuned.