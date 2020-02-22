Mahindra Gears Up To Host The Fifth Edition Of ‘Club Challenge’

Mahindra & Mahindra has always been active in the Indian Motorsports scenario. Taking part in rallies, organizing adventure expeditions, and opening up training academies for off-roading aficionados are just a bunch of things which Mahindra has done to contribute as a manufacturer. And now, they have announced that they will be hosting the fifth edition of the Mahindra Adventure ‘Club Challenge 2020’ in Bengaluru,

The ‘Club Challenge 2020’ will witness the participation of top-15 off-roading clubs from across the country where they will fight it out for the title of the ‘Best Off-Roading Club’ in India. As the name suggests, the primary focus of the competition is on teamwork rather than on individual performances. Apart from gaining experience, the top three teams will take home grand prize money too! The ‘Club Challenge’ is scheduled to begin today from 5:00 PM till midnight. Tomorrow, the rest of the stages will take place between 09:00 AM and 5:00 PM. To up the challenge, they have introduced two new obstacles while continuing with signature obstacles like ‘Demolition Derby’ and ‘Pass the Baton’.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Becomes First Indian Car To Receive ‘Safer Choice’ Award By Global NCAP

Talking about the event, Bijoy Kumar Y, Chief, Adventure Initiatives, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The off-roading community in the country has grown at a steady pace over the last decade. With ‘Club Challenge’, we are delighted to see the passion of off-roading enthusiasts from chapters of other cities fight for the title of “Best off-roading club”. After the success of previous editions, this year too participants come together to celebrate the tough & rugged DNA of Mahindra vehicles and strengthen the bond between various off-roading clubs.”

The new Mahindra Thar was expected at the Auto Expo which went by as it looked production-ready in all its spy images. However, it seems the manufacturer is still busy testing and refining the product further and it should be introduced in the coming months. What is one of the most exciting and awaited launches of the year, the new Thar will be powered by a new engine, will carry modern equipment inside the cabin and in terms of appearance, will be bigger in terms of dimensions than the outgoing version.