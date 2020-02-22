Kia Dealership Delivers Ten Carnival MPVs In A Single Day

PPS Kia, a Bengaluru based Kia dealership has delivered 10 Carnival MPVs in a single day. It hasn’t been long since Kia introduced its Carnival in the Indian market and the reception already looks promising. The Kia Carnival range starts at INR 24.95 lakh, going up to INR 33.95 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the range-topper. It comes with a host of features like Dual Panel Electric Sunroof, VIP Seats with 10.1” Dual Touchscreen Rear Seat Entertainment System, One-Touch Power Sliding Door and Smart Power Tailgate among others. It’s available in three trims, namely Premium, Prestige and Limousine and with multiple seating configurations of 7, 8 and 9.

Kia India’s introductory SUV, the Seltos is also going strong in its segment and its waiting periods have now come down to about two weeks at most dealerships. The carmaker’s next vehicle for India will be a compact SUV called the Sonet. It will most likely share engines with the Hyundai Venue and compete against the likes of the Nexon, Ecosport, XUV300 and the Vitara Brezza.

Coming back to the Carnival, the luxury MPV is being offered in three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine, with multiple seating configurations of 7, 8 and 9 seats. There are two 7 seater options, the regular has 4 captain seats with 3 sinking seats and another variation, the 7 VIP, has the option of second-row VIP seats. The 8 seater has 4 captain seats and 3 sinking seats, while the 9 seater has 6 Captain + 3 sinking seats.

Powering the Carnival is a 2199cc four-cylinder common rail direct injection VGT diesel BS6 compliant engine. It develops 200 ps at 3,800 rpm and 440Nm of torque between 1500~2750 rpm, the engine is paired with Kia’s 8-speed Sportsmatic transmission. Paired with the smooth-shifting gearbox, momentum is uniform, fluid and there’s always adequate power on tap to keep the driver happy. In terms of driving dynamics, the Carnival behaves really well for a 2-tonne vehicle and there’s ample feedback at all times relayed through the hydraulically-assisted steering wheel.