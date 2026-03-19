Volkswagen ID Cross EV key specs revealed

Volkswagen has shared fresh details of its upcoming ID Cross electric SUV, and it already looks like a practical option for daily use. It is a compact SUV and will sit as one of the more affordable electric models in the brand’s global lineup.
It is built on the MEB+ platform and uses a front-wheel-drive setup.
Battery and power options
You get two battery choices here:
- 37kWh battery
- 52kWh battery
The smaller battery comes in two power versions:
- 114bhp
- 133bhp
The bigger battery produces:
- 209bhp
- Up to 290Nm torque
Range figures are quite decent:
- Up to 316km with 37kWh
- Up to 436km with 52kWh
Top speed is also different:
- 150 kmph for smaller battery
- 160 kmph for bigger battery
The smaller battery uses LFP chemistry, while the bigger one gets NMC cells.
Charging details
Charging times look practical for daily use:
- 37kWh supports up to 90kW DC fast charging
- 52kWh supports up to 105kW DC fast charging
- 10 to 80 percent takes around 24 to 27 minutes
AC charging support goes up to 11kW.
Design and size
The ID Cross follows a clean and neat design style. It gets a closed front grille, which is typical for EVs. The front has slim LED headlamps, and higher variants will offer Matrix LED lights.
Key size details:
- Length around 4.15 to 4.16 metres
- Wheelbase of 2601mm
- Ground clearance around 140mm
- Width is around 1,794mm and height stands close to 1,581mm, giving it a well-balanced stance for a compact SUV.
From the side, the sloping roofline gives it a slightly sporty feel. Wheel sizes range from 17-inch to 20-inch.
At the rear, it gets LED tail lamps and a simple bumper design. Top variants also get connected lighting and illuminated logos. Roof rails can carry up to 75kg.
Interior and features
Inside the cabin, the layout is clean and easy to use. Volkswagen has kept physical buttons, which is a good thing. The dashboard also gets soft-touch materials, adding a slightly premium feel.
Main features include:
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment
- Dual-zone climate control
- Adaptive cruise control
- Rear camera
- Keyless entry
It will also offer driver assistance features like Travel Assist and Park Assist Plus for easier driving and parking.
Optional features:
- Harman Kardon sound system
- Powered front seats with memory and massage
- Wireless charger
- Panoramic sunroof
Material quality is expected to feel premium for this segment, with some customisable interior elements also on offer.
Space and practicality
- Boot space around 450 to 475 litres
- Front storage space around 22 to 25 litres
- Can tow up to 1200kg with bigger battery
- Vehicle-to-load function to power devices
Launch timeline and price
The global reveal is expected in mid 2026. Launch in Europe should happen between September and November. Expected starting price is around 28,000 euros, which is close to Rs 29 to 30 lakh.
India launch is not confirmed yet.