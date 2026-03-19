Duster Hybrid Goes Sold Out Before Price Reveal!

The new Renault Duster is already creating huge buzz in India, and now things have gone one step ahead. The strong hybrid version is fully booked for 2026. This has happened even before the company announced its official price.
Yes, bookings for the hybrid Duster are now closed for this year. Renault has confirmed that customers will now have to wait, as fresh bookings are expected to open around Diwali for 2027 delivery.
This kind of response is rare, especially when the price is still unknown.
Here is what is happening
- Hybrid Duster sold out for 2026
- Prices not revealed yet
- Bookings to reopen near Diwali 2026
- Around 39 percent bookings in metro cities were for hybrid
This clearly shows people are now more interested in better mileage and lower running cost, especially in cities.
Talking about the SUV itself, the new Duster comes with a fresh design but keeps its tough image.
Key highlights of the new model
- Built on CMF B platform
- 212 mm ground clearance
- 18 inch alloy wheels
- LED headlamps and connected tail lamps
- Bold front grille with Duster badge
- Boxy and strong road presence
- Multiple colour options like Mountain Jade Green, River Blue, Sunset Red, Pearl White, Moonlight Silver and Stealth Black
Inside the cabin, things feel more modern now.
- Dual screen setup
- Digital instrument cluster
- Touchscreen infotainment
- New steering wheel design
- Better seat comfort with contrast stitching
- 360 degree camera
- Automatic climate control
- ADAS features including cruise control and emergency braking
The company is also aiming for a 5 star safety rating.
For now, petrol engines are available.
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol with 100 hp
- 1.3 litre turbo petrol with 163 hp
- Manual and automatic options
The hybrid version is expected later with a 1.8 litre engine, battery support and automatic gearbox. Power could be around 160 hp with strong fuel efficiency.
Expected price range is around 19 lakh to 23 lakh.
Conclusion
The new Duster hybrid has clearly hit the right spot. People are ready to book even without knowing the price. Now the wait is for price reveal and next round of bookings.