BMW reveals new i3 electric sedan with 900 km range

BMW has showcased the new i3 electric sedan. It is built on the new Neue Klasse platform. This is also the same base used for the iX3 SUV. The sedan is made as a next step for BMW electric cars and it also hints at the future 3 Series design. The i3 name was also used earlier for a small electric hatchback sold between 2013 to 2022.
The new i3 brings a clean and sharp look. The front has a wide kidney grille design with LED light rings around it. The headlights are slim and joined with light strips. The bumper gets large air channels which make it look sporty. The bonnet is flat and smooth.
From the side, the car keeps a simple sedan shape. The door handles sit flat into the body. The roof flows down slowly towards the back. The wheel arches are strong and filled with large alloy wheels. The length of the car is around 4760 mm with wheelbase close to 2898 mm, making it similar in size to the current 3 Series.
At the rear, the design is neat and straight. The tail lamps are thin and placed on both sides. The boot design is clean with a slight edge on the bumper. Overall look is modern but still unmistakably BMW.
Inside, the cabin is fully new. A large 17.9 inch touchscreen sits in the centre. A long display strip called Panoramic Vision runs across the base of the windshield and shows driving and system data. There is also an optional 3D head-up display. The steering wheel is new with light up controls.
The cabin has ambient lighting, soft touch materials, wireless charging, and cloud based voice control with AI assistant support. Physical buttons are still kept for key functions like hazard lights, defogging, parking brake and audio control. The system also works with Alexa voice commands.
The car uses BMW’s new sixth generation eDrive system with 800 volt architecture. It comes with cell-to-pack battery design and cylindrical battery cells which help in better energy density and compact packaging. The powertrain uses dual motors. A rear mounted synchronous motor does most of the driving work while a front asynchronous motor helps with traction and efficiency. This setup also helps reduce weight and improve performance balance. Output is 469 PS and 645 Nm with all wheel drive.
Battery range is one of the biggest points. It offers around 900 km on WLTP cycle and about 708 km EPA range. In real use, it is still expected to be very strong compared to many EVs today. Fast charging support goes up to 400 kW and can add around 400 km range in just 10 minutes. AC charging support is also there up to 22 kW. The car also has Vehicle to Load feature which can power small appliances or even act as backup power for home use. The charging flap can also open automatically when it detects a charging station.
BMW has also added a new driving system called Heart of Joy. It controls braking, steering, acceleration and energy recovery together. It reacts very fast and is claimed to be much quicker than older systems. The suspension setup includes stroke based dampers, a five link rear axle, anti roll bars with preload, and optional adaptive suspension for better ride control.
The i3 is also planned to get a Touring estate version later. Production will start in Munich from August 2026 and deliveries will begin after that in global markets. It will sit against cars like Tesla Model 3 and Mercedes electric sedans.