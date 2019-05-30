Paper Fight: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF Vs Rivals

Trending:
The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF has finally been launched at a price of INR 1,10,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SF 155 is one of the most capable performance bikes in its segment. Despite being identical to its elder 250cc sibling, the new Gixxer handles differently on the track. On paper, the new Gixxer SF 155 is slightly underpowered compared to its predecessor, yet it gets a higher top-speed now. The Gixxer SF will rival the likes of the newly launched Hero Xtreme 200S, Bajaj Pulsar 220F and the Yamaha YZF R15. In terms of chassis setup and engine specifications, the Gixxer is now much more advanced and premium when compared to some of its rivals. Let’s have a look at how the new model compares against its competitors.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 155 6

Dimensions

In terms of exterior dimensions, the Hero Xtreme 200S is the longest and the widest, while the Pulsar 220F is the tallest and gets the longest wheelbase in this segment. Despite having the sportiest stance in the entire segment, the R15 gets the best ground clearance in the segment but ends up with the smallest fuel tank. However, the Pulsar 220F gets the biggest fuel tank and is also the heaviest among all. The Yamaha R15 manages to be the lightest, thanks to its sporty avatar and advanced engineering. The summary is that the Gixxer SF manages to blend well in the segment without having any extreme figures.

Suzuki Gixxer SFHero Xtreme 200SBajaj Pulsar 220FYamaha YZF R15
Length (mm)2025206220351990
Width (mm)715795750725
Height (mm)1035110611651135
Wheelbase (mm)1340133713501325
Ground Clearance (mm)165165165170
Kerb Weight (kg)146149155142
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)1212.51511

Hero Xtreme 200S side from launch

Chassis

Talking about the chassis, the Gixxer SF and the Xtreme 200S have a similar diamond type frame, while the R15 gets a deltabox and the Pulsar gets a dual-cradle frame. For Suspension duties, all the bikes get a front telescopic and rear monoshock suspension. Anchorage duties are handled by the front and rear disc brakes on all the bikes. However, in terms of tyres, the Pulsar 220F gets the thinnest front and rear tyre, while the R15 gets the fattest rear tyre and the rest of the bikes get a similar sized front tyre.

Suzuki Gixxer SFHero Xtreme 200SBajaj Pulsar 220FYamaha YZF R15
FrameDiamond TypeDiamond TypeDual-CradleDeltaBox
Front SuspensionTelescopic ForkTelescopic ForkTelescopic ForkTelescopic Fork
Rear SuspensionSwing Arm Monoshock7-step adjustable5-step adjustableSwing Arm Monoshock
Front BrakeDiscDiscDiscDisc
Rear BrakeDiscDiscDiscDisc
Front Tyre100/80 R17100/80 R1790/90 R17100/80 R17
Rear Tyre140/60 R17130/70 R17120/80 R17140/70 R17

pulsar 220f color red

Features

The Gixxer SF, Xtreme 200S and the Pulsar 220F, all are fitted with single-channel ABS, however, the R15 gets a dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, the Gixxer SF and R15, both are equipped with similar luxury features, which makes these bikes the most premium in this segment. Unlike the R15 and Gixxer, the Pulsar 220F and Xtreme 200S, both get a semi-digital instrument console and miss out on the split-seat and clip-on handlebars.

Suzuki Gixxer SFHero Xtreme 200SBajaj Pulsar 220FYamaha YZF R15
ABSSingle-Channel ABSSingle-Channel ABSSingle-Channel ABSDual-Channel ABS
Instrument ConsoleFully-DigitalSemi-DigitalSemi-DigitalFully-Digital
Clip-On HandlebarsYesNoNoYes
Split SeatYesNoNoYes

Yamaha R15_Thunder Grey (3)

Engine and Gearbox

Mechanically, the most powerful bike in this segment is the Pulsar 220F, as it gets the biggest and most powerful engine. However, the R15 proves to be the best, as it has the most fine-tuned engine in this segment and unlike others, it even comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the Gixxer SF is the least powerful bike in this segment.

Suzuki Gixxer SFHero Xtreme 200SBajaj Pulsar 220FYamaha YZF R15
Engine Displacement (cc)154.9199.6220155
Power (PS @ RPM)14.1 @ 800018.4 @ 800020.93 @ 850019.3 @ 10,000
Torque (Nm @ RPM)14 @ 600017.1 @ 650018.55 @ 700014.7 @ 8,500
Gearbox5-speed5-speed5-speed6-speed

Suzuki Gixxer SF 155 22

Price

Talking about price, the most affordable bike in the segment is the Hero Xtreme 200S, while the most expensive is the Yamaha R15 followed by the Gixxer SF, as the second most expensive in this segment.

Suzuki Gixxer SFHero Xtreme 200SBajaj Pulsar 220FYamaha YZF R15
Price (ex-showroom, Mumbai)INR 1,09,870INR 99,900INR 1,05,504INR 1,39,680
Price (on-road, Mumbai)INR 1,29,117INR 1,16,419INR 1,25,229INR 1,66,040
