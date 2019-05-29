Volkswagen Introduces Cup Edition Models of the Polo, Ameo and Vento

Cricket is nothing short of a religion in India. Volkswagen does acknowledge this fact and launches a brand new 360-degree campaign #GermanyCheersForIndia, in support of the upcoming cricket season. Taking the celebrations a notch higher, the company has come up with new Cup Editions of their popular models – the Polo, the Ameo and the Vento. The cars will feature a number of aesthetic changes, celebrating the love of cricket. While Volkswagen has not revealed the prices of these models, they say that the Cup edition models of the Polo, Ameo and Vento will be available across all Volkswagen dealerships in India at an attractive price to the customers.

The new variant of these popular models will carry a few changes, reflecting the fever of cricket in India. These changes include new leatherette seat covers on the inside and chrome badge on the fender of the car. Additionally, alloy wheels and body graphics will enhance the appeal of the cars. Unfortunately, the remaining two car models of the brand, the Passat and the Tiguan would not be joining this party.

Apart from the additional benefits, customers will also benefit from the ‘4Ever Care’ package of Volkswagen. As part of this package, every new Volkswagen will come with peace of mind for four years from purchase. This package includes a standard vehicle warranty for 4years/1,00,000 km, free roadside assistance four the same period and 3 free services (In 1 year or up to 15,000 km).

Also Read: Volkswagen India Wins The ‘Most Improved Residual Value Brand 2019’ Title

Speaking on the introduction of this special CUP edition, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “In India, cricket is not merely a sport, but a religion. It is the equivalent of Soccer in Germany. World over, for Volkswagen, sport has played an integral part of our business. It not only brings in unity across the country but also displays passion, inspiration and excitement. Keeping this spirit in mind, we have launched the special Cup edition that showcases true sportsman spirit through its performance, power and precision across our product portfolio. We aim to reinstate the cheer and fun-to-drive experience among our customers this sports season.”