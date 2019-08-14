Volkswagen Celebrates 10 Years Of The Polo Hatchback

Perhaps one of the most iconic and highest selling cars in the Volkswagen portfolio in India, the humble Polo hatchback completes ten years in the Indian market this year. With its timeless design, it is quite hard to believe that this car has been around for such a long time period, still managing to attract new customers in a competition packed segment. The first-generation model of the Polo started production in India in 2009. Over the years, this hatchback has set the benchmark in safety, with a Global NCAP crash rating of 4-stars, and was one of the first cars in our market to offer airbags and ABS as standard across all trim levels.

During this time, it also has appealed to a variety of audiences with as many as eight engine options offered in the past 10 years. The car made its debut with 1.6L MPI and 1.2L TDI. Soon after, Volkswagen expanded its appeal to automotive enthusiasts with a 1.2-litre GT TSI and a 1.5-litre GT TDI models, with peppier engines. While the latter two engine options continue to be on sale today, the German carmaker also has a 1-litre MPI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre TDI diesel engine on offer. While all cars use a 5-speed manual gearbox, the DSG automatic paired with the 1.2-litre TSI engine has been a favourite of many customers.

Speaking on this milestone celebration, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Today, marks a milestone in our India journey with the Volkswagen Polo completing a decade long presence in this region. World over, the Polo has been the most loved carline with over 14 million units being sold. We’re glad Polo in India is significantly contributing and has quickly become the best-selling carline in our portfolio. Till date, the Polo receives 45 percent of first-time buyers with a strong preference towards the GT TSI variant, which comes with our globally renowned DSG gearbox. Further, it gives me immense pleasure to inform that nearly 31 percent of women prefer buying a Volkswagen Polo over the others in this segment. Owing to its durability, build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience.”