Volkswagen To Offer Relief For Flood Affected Cars In Vadodara

The largest car manufacturer in the world, Volkswagen, has extended its support to customers affected by the floods in Vadodara. The German car manufacturer will be providing free roadside assistance to its customers in the city in Gujarat, along with some more special initiatives, supporting the customers affected in that area. Customers of Volkswagen cars can now avail this free roadside assistance facility by dialling 1800 102 1155 or 1800 419 1155 and transport their car to the nearest Volkswagen dealer, where the car would be diagnosed and repaired back to its former glory. All affected customer vehicles will also be supported with benefits on the service repair invoice by Volkswagen dealer partners in the respective cities.

The Volkswagen team is closely monitoring the status of all vehicles under repair to ensure quality repair and necessary actions. Moreover, the company has issued necessary repair guidelines across dealerships for a standardized repair approach and has geared-up technical support staff and parts supply chain in the region. This would ensure the dealerships are prepared for any repairs and the work doe not come to a halt due to lack of spare parts.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Owing to severe floods in Vadodara, we, at Volkswagen, are taking special measures to address the ongoing inconvenience faced by our esteemed customers. Our team of highly experienced service technicians present across Gujarat, are working dedicatedly towards providing timely and seamless services to our customers in order to bring the situation back to normal.”

The German car manufacturer currently has a range of five cars on offer in India, including a hatchback, multiple sedans and an SUV. The Polo hatchback marks the entry point to the German brand in India and is also offered in sportier, GT avatars, with both the diesel and petrol engine options. The Ameo is a compact sedan developed for our market, based on the Polo. The Vento is an entry-level sedan and is one of the most popular models of the brand on sale currently. The all-new Passat is their flagship product, offered with a diesel engine and endless luxury. The Tiguan is their 4×4 SUV which is the latest entrant to our market.