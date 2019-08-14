Tata Tiago And Tigor JTP Get Bigger Touchscreen And More Features

Two seriously fun, yet, well-priced cars, the Tata Tiago and Tigor JTP have been upgraded with some new features. On the exterior, both cars get contrast coloured auto fold outside mirrors. Additionally, the Tigor JTP gets a piano black shark fin antenna to accentuate its looks further. On the inside, both cars now feature a fully automatic temperature control mechanism and the ConnectNext 17.8 (7”) touch screen entertainment by HarmanTM with android auto and Apple Carplay apps based on customer demand.

Both cars also witness a marginal price hike and are now available at a price of INR.6.69 Lakhs for the Tiago JTP and INR.7.59 Lakhs for the Tigor JTP (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier, the Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP were priced at INR 6.39 lakh and 7.49 lakh respectively. These cars will be sold at select Tata Motors dealership in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Kangra, Kannur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thane, Thrissur.

Also Read: Why Every Car Enthusiast Worth His Salt Must Take A Good Look At The Tata Tiago JTP

Both the cars are powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine which generates 114 PS of power and 150 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The motor’s performance can be tweaked according to taste via a button which lets the driver select between ‘Sport’ and ‘City’. Built for the enthusiast as the result of a 50:50 Joint Venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives, the suspension on both the cars has been tweaked to match the car’s performance and even the tyres were specially picked for that very purpose.

Commenting on the launch of the new JTP variants, Mr Nagbhushan Gubbi (CEO), JTSV said, ”Last year has seen the JTP brand establish as an exciting prospect and a brand which has carved its own cult following in the auto performance segment. It is now time to switch gears and speed ahead. With immense excitement, we are elated to announce the launch of the new avatar of the JTP twins. This launch reflects our commitment to constantly improve and push boundaries to achieve better. We’re positive that this move will be warmly appreciated by our customers and will only extend the legacy of a #RacerAtHeart.”