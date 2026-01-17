VLF Tennis Electric Scooter Gets Big Price Drop in India!

A price drop can shift the way people view a product and that is exactly what has happened with the VLF Tennis electric scooter. With a reduction of Rs 30,000, the Tennis now comes in at an ex-showroom price of Rs 99,999. That single move puts it below the one lakh mark and suddenly it is a player in a much more competitive space in the Indian EV market.
The scooter is sold in India through MotoHaus dealerships, and it is available across 15 locations. More showrooms are expected soon, which is a good indication that VLF is serious about its expansion.
At its core, the VLF Tennis focuses on comfort, practicality and a premium feel.
- It uses a removable LMFP battery with 2.6 kWh
- Claimed IDC range to 150 km
- Charging time of around three hours with a 720W charger
- Top speed is 65 kmph
The scooter offers three ride modes – Eco, City, and Sport. Each mode alters the speed and range, allowing riders to be flexible depending on the day’s use.
Ride quality is one of its strong points. The hydraulic rear monoshock features a progressive cantilever design, with telescopic front forks. This helps the scooter to be stable on uneven city roads. An aluminium swingarm and 12 inch wheels with wide tyres add to the planted feel.
Features are well covered too.
- Colour TFT display with Bluetooth
- Keyless ignition
- Projector LED headlamp
- Disc brakes at both ends
- Mobile charging port
The Tennis weighs about 88 kg with a ground clearance of 140 mm, which makes it easy to handle in traffic. It is available in five colours including Snowflake White, Ebony Black and Fire Fury Dark Red.
With the new pricing, the VLF Tennis is now on par with some popular electric scooters such as the Ola S1 X and Bajaj Chetak. It does not try to be flashy. Instead, it focuses on balanced performance, comfort and everyday usability.
This price cut makes the VLF Tennis feel less niche and more relevant, especially for buyers who are looking for a premium styled electric scooter under the one lakh mark.