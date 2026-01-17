Carrying a Helmet Won’t Save You: Vega Auto’s ‘Pehnoge To Bachoge’ Campaign Hits Hard on Indian Roads

India sees helmets everywhere on the road, yet far too many heads remain unprotected. That contradiction is exactly what Vega Auto is calling out with its new nationwide campaign, Pehnoge to Bachoge.
Vega Auto, known as India’s No.1 road safety brand, has converted a bitterly hard fact of life into a public movement. The campaign speaks directly to a habit many riders have fallen into, carrying a helmet only to avoid a fine, not to save their life. A helmet in the hand may keep the police away, but it does nothing when things go wrong on the road.
The numbers behind this habit are terrifying. India records over four lakh road deaths. Over 55,000 of these are two-wheeler riders who lost their lives because their helmets were not worn. In most cases, the helmet was right there, hanging from the handlebar, resting on an arm, or tied to the seat.
To drive this point home, Vega Auto released a powerful 60-second film set in busy Mumbai traffic. The scenes feel familiar. A father riding with his family. A young professional hurrying to work. A college student riding on her scooty. They all have helmets but none of them wear them. The film concludes with a hard crash and a terrifying silence, as a helmet spins in the air with no head in it. The message lands hard. Wearing a helmet saves lives. Carrying one does not.
Dilip Chandak, Chairman of Vega Auto, shared that while the company is proud to be selling lakhs of good quality helmets every year, that is not enough. A helmet only works when it is worn. According to him, the solution is already there in millions of homes. The need is for behaviour change
Through Pehnoge to Bachoge Vega Auto is asking riders, influencers, policymakers and citizens to come together and make helmet usage a habit, not a formality. The campaign is not about fear or fines. It is about choosing life, each and every ride.