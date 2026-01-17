Hero Bikes to Get Radar Safety Tech: ARAS Brings Car-Like Protection to Indian Two-Wheelers

For years safety technology on two-wheelers has mostly meant ABS and traction control. Now, that space is gradually changing. Hero MotoCorp has taken a big step forward and has partnered with French automotive technology company, Valeo to bring radar-based safety systems to motorcycles and scooters in India.
This new technology is called ARAS, Advanced Rider Assistance Systems. Think of it as ADAS for cars, but modified for two-wheelers. Hero and Valeo have already built working concepts and these were showcased in Las Vegas at CES 2026, so clearly the tech isn’t just on paper anymore.
At its core, the system uses radar and cameras operating together. These sensors help to create what Hero calls a 360-degree safety envelope around the bike or scooter. In simple terms, the vehicle becomes aware of what is happening ahead, behind, and on both sides.
Some key rider assistance features include –
- Forward collision warning
- Rear collision warning
- Distance warning
- Blind spot detection
- Lane change warning and assist
In addition to radar, smart cameras provide an extra layer of safety. These assist in pedestrian detection, traffic sign recognition, lane detection and lane departure warnings. Valeo says the system works even in low-light conditions, which is important for Indian roads.
What makes this move significant is Hero’s scale. Radar-based rider assistance has mainly remained restricted to high-end motorcycles. Hero has a history of introducing higher-end features to everyday bikes, such as cruise control on the Glamour X. That means ARAS may not remain exclusive for long.
The technology is being developed for both petrol as well as electric two-wheelers. This includes Hero’s Vida electric lineup and even future Harley-Davidson models built with Hero.
Hero has not confirmed which models will get ARAS first, but the direction is clear. Two-wheeler safety in India enters a new phase. If implemented well, this could change the way riders experience their everyday commuting, not by replacing skill, but by adding an extra layer of awareness at the point where it matters most.