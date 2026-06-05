Mahindra XEV 9e Spied In Australia – What does it mean?

Mahindra’s electric vehicle journey could soon enter a new chapter. The XEV 9e has now been spotted on public roads in Melbourne, Australia, indicating that the company may be preparing its first electric SUV for international markets.
The sighting is important because Mahindra currently sells only its petrol and diesel SUVs in Australia. Models such as the Scorpio, XUV700 and XUV 3XO have already helped the brand establish a presence there. Now, the company appears ready to introduce its new generation electric products as well.
A familiar design with no major changes
Images of the test vehicle suggest that the Australian-spec model closely matches the version sold in India. The coupe SUV styling remains intact and there do not appear to be any major exterior modifications.
Some key design highlights include:
- Full-width LED daytime running lights
- Distinctive closed front fascia
- Sharp headlamp housings
- Sloping coupe-style roofline
- Dual-tone alloy wheels
- Connected LED tail lamps
- Shark fin antenna
- Chrome XEV 9e badging at the rear
The test vehicle spotted in Australia was finished in a light exterior shade, which appears similar to the white colour options offered in India.
Battery and performance details
At present, the Indian market version is available with two battery pack choices. The same setup is expected to be offered in Australia as well.
|Variant
|Battery Pack
|Power Output
|Torque
|Claimed Range
|Standard
|59 kWh
|228 hp
|380 Nm
|542 km
|Long Range
|79 kWh
|282 hp
|380 Nm
|656 km
All versions use a rear-wheel-drive layout.
The larger battery version could become the main attraction in Australia due to its higher driving range.
Equipment list already looks strong
Mahindra has equipped the XEV 9e with several premium features in India. Many of these are likely to be carried forward for export markets.
Expected features include:
- Triple screen dashboard layout
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360-degree camera
- Wireless connectivity
- Harman Kardon audio system
- Connected car technology
- Panoramic glass roof
There is also a possibility of additional safety and assistance functions being added to meet Australian market requirements.
Local updates could be introduced
While the overall package may remain unchanged, some adjustments are likely before launch.
Possible updates include:
- Revised ADAS calibration
- Australia-specific software settings
- Local emergency call functions
- Different speed assistance systems
- Suspension tuning for regional road conditions
- Updated range certification figures
Mahindra already conducts testing activities in Australia for some of its SUVs, which could help the company adapt the XEV 9e more effectively for local conditions.
Competition and expected pricing
The electric SUV segment in Australia is becoming increasingly competitive. The XEV 9e will have to compete with several established rivals.
Some of the expected competitors are:
- Tesla Model Y
- BYD Sealion 7
- Zeekr 7X
- Kia EV5
- MG electric SUVs
Reports suggest pricing could start around AUD 55,000 and extend beyond AUD 75,000 depending on the battery pack and variant selected.
What happens next?
Mahindra has not officially confirmed a launch timeline yet. However, the appearance of an undisguised test vehicle on Australian roads suggests preparations are progressing. Industry reports indicate the electric SUV could arrive there either later this year or during 2027.
Australia may only be the beginning. Markets such as Europe, New Zealand, South Africa and parts of the Middle East are also expected to receive Mahindra’s new electric products in the future.