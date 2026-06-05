Skoda’s New Flagship EV To Debut On June 23: Fresh Design Language Previewed

The next big electric SUV from Skoda is almost here. Called the Peaq, this new model will sit at the top of the company’s EV range and will make its global debut on June 23. Ahead of the official unveiling, Skoda has released production design sketches, giving a closer look at what will be its largest SUV yet.
Unlike most Skoda SUVs that start with the letter K, the Peaq follows a different naming strategy. It will also be the company’s first fully electric three-row flagship SUV.
Quick Overview
|Details
|Skoda Peaq
|Debut Date
|June 23, 2026
|Seating Options
|5-seat and 7-seat
|Length
|4,874 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,965 mm
|Platform
|Volkswagen MEB
|Battery Options
|63 kWh, 91 kWh
|Claimed Range
|Up to 600 km+
|Drive Options
|RWD and AWD
New Design Language Makes Its Debut
The Peaq introduces Skoda’s latest design direction.
At the front, the traditional grille is replaced by a glossy black panel known as the ‘Tech Deck’ Face. Slim T-shaped lighting elements sit on either side and are linked by a horizontal light strip.
Other exterior highlights include:
- Flush door handles
- Aero-focused alloy wheels
- Wide D-pillars
- Large rear spoiler
- T-shaped tail lamps
- Strong upright SUV proportions
The sketches also show a long rear section, helping create additional cabin and luggage space.
Biggest Skoda SUV Yet
Size is one of the Peaq’s biggest talking points.
At nearly 4.9 metres long, it becomes the largest production Skoda ever built. The wheelbase is also significantly longer than the Enyaq and Kodiaq.
Skoda will offer:
- Five-seat version
- Seven-seat version
- Six-seat layout in selected markets is also expected later
The five-seat model is claimed to offer up to 1,010 litres of boot space. There is also a small 37-litre storage compartment under the front bonnet.
Battery, Range And Performance
The Peaq will use Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric platform.
Three versions are expected at launch.
|Variant
|Battery
|Power
|Range
|60
|63 kWh
|204 hp
|460 km+
|90
|91 kWh
|286 hp
|600 km+
|90x
|91 kWh
|299 hp
|600 km+
The range-topping 90x gets two electric motors and all-wheel drive.
Performance figures include:
- 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds
- Top speed of 180 kmph
- DC fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes
Cabin To Offer Premium Features
Skoda has not fully revealed the production interior yet, but teaser material has confirmed several details.
Expected features include:
- 13.6-inch touchscreen
- 10-inch digital instrument display
- Wireless charging
- Augmented reality head-up display
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ambient lighting
Depending on the variant, buyers will get either a two-spoke or three-spoke steering wheel.
Practical touches continue to be a part of the package. The Peaq is expected to feature dedicated storage solutions, integrated cleaning accessories and several family-friendly convenience features.
Higher trims may also offer:
- Massage seats
- Adjustable footrests
- Foldable tables
- Wellness modes
- Dedicated rear climate settings
Global Debut Later This Month
The world premiere of the Skoda Peaq will take place in France on June 23. Once launched, it will become the flagship electric SUV in the brand’s portfolio and one of the largest mainstream electric SUVs available globally.
With its long range, three-row seating options, spacious cabin and fresh design language, the Peaq is set to open a new chapter for Skoda’s electric vehicle range