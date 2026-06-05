  • Home
    •   •  
  • News
    •   •  
  • Skoda’s New Flagship EV To Debut On June 23: Fresh Design Language Previewed Skoda’s New Flagship EV To D...

Skoda’s New Flagship EV To Debut On June 23: Fresh Design Language Previewed

News / By / / 3 minutes of reading

The next big electric SUV from Skoda is almost here. Called the Peaq, this new model will sit at the top of the company’s EV range and will make its global debut on June 23. Ahead of the official unveiling, Skoda has released production design sketches, giving a closer look at what will be its largest SUV yet.

Unlike most Skoda SUVs that start with the letter K, the Peaq follows a different naming strategy. It will also be the company’s first fully electric three-row flagship SUV.

Quick Overview

DetailsSkoda Peaq
Debut DateJune 23, 2026
Seating Options5-seat and 7-seat
Length4,874 mm
Wheelbase2,965 mm
PlatformVolkswagen MEB
Battery Options63 kWh, 91 kWh
Claimed RangeUp to 600 km+
Drive OptionsRWD and AWD

New Design Language Makes Its Debut

The Peaq introduces Skoda’s latest design direction.

At the front, the traditional grille is replaced by a glossy black panel known as the ‘Tech Deck’ Face. Slim T-shaped lighting elements sit on either side and are linked by a horizontal light strip.

Other exterior highlights include:

  • Flush door handles
  • Aero-focused alloy wheels
  • Wide D-pillars
  • Large rear spoiler
  • T-shaped tail lamps
  • Strong upright SUV proportions

The sketches also show a long rear section, helping create additional cabin and luggage space.

Biggest Skoda SUV Yet

Size is one of the Peaq’s biggest talking points.

At nearly 4.9 metres long, it becomes the largest production Skoda ever built. The wheelbase is also significantly longer than the Enyaq and Kodiaq.

Skoda will offer:

  • Five-seat version
  • Seven-seat version
  • Six-seat layout in selected markets is also expected later

The five-seat model is claimed to offer up to 1,010 litres of boot space. There is also a small 37-litre storage compartment under the front bonnet.

Battery, Range And Performance

The Peaq will use Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric platform.

Three versions are expected at launch.

VariantBatteryPowerRange
6063 kWh204 hp460 km+
9091 kWh286 hp600 km+
90x91 kWh299 hp600 km+

The range-topping 90x gets two electric motors and all-wheel drive.

Performance figures include:

  • 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds
  • Top speed of 180 kmph
  • DC fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes

Cabin To Offer Premium Features

Skoda has not fully revealed the production interior yet, but teaser material has confirmed several details.

Expected features include:

  • 13.6-inch touchscreen
  • 10-inch digital instrument display
  • Wireless charging
  • Augmented reality head-up display
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Ambient lighting

Depending on the variant, buyers will get either a two-spoke or three-spoke steering wheel.

Practical touches continue to be a part of the package. The Peaq is expected to feature dedicated storage solutions, integrated cleaning accessories and several family-friendly convenience features.

Higher trims may also offer:

  • Massage seats
  • Adjustable footrests
  • Foldable tables
  • Wellness modes
  • Dedicated rear climate settings

Global Debut Later This Month

The world premiere of the Skoda Peaq will take place in France on June 23. Once launched, it will become the flagship electric SUV in the brand’s portfolio and one of the largest mainstream electric SUVs available globally.

With its long range, three-row seating options, spacious cabin and fresh design language, the Peaq is set to open a new chapter for Skoda’s electric vehicle range

Scroll to Top