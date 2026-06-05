Green SM Starts Operations In India!

Vietnamese mobility company Green SM has officially started its services in the country, with Delhi NCR becoming its first operating region. The launch marks the official debut of the VinFast Limo Green, an all-electric 7-seater vehicle used exclusively for passenger transport in India.
India becomes the fifth international market for Green SM after Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia and the Philippines.
VinFast Limo Green To Handle Operations
Green SM’s taxi service uses the VinFast Limo Green, a seven-seat electric SUV developed for passenger transport duties.
The vehicle is expected to serve multiple use cases such as:
- Airport transfers
- Family travel
- Office commuting
- City rides
- Intercity trips
Passengers will also get a few additional amenities during rides.
- Drinking water
- Wet tissues
- Basic convenience items
Key Specifications
|Specification
|Details
|Vehicle
|VinFast Limo Green
|Seating Capacity
|7 Seats
|Battery Pack
|60.13 kWh
|Claimed Range
|517 km
|Fast Charging
|Up to 80 kW DC
|Charging Time
|10% to 70% in 30 minutes
|Power Output
|201 bhp
|Torque
|280 Nm
|0-100 kmph
|Under 9 seconds
The electric SUV is different from the VF MPV 7 and has been developed specifically for commercial passenger transportation.
Safety Systems Included
Green SM has equipped its vehicles with what it calls the Secure-to-Safe system.
Features include:
- Interior cameras
- Exterior cameras
- AI-based monitoring
- Emergency assistance buttons
The company has also introduced dedicated driver training programmes covering:
- EV operations
- Road safety
- Customer service
Drivers are referred to as Green Drivers and follow the company’s Ride 5 Star service standards.
Technology Support
A major part of Green SM’s expansion strategy is linked to the wider VinFast ecosystem.
The company plans to gradually increase the number of vehicles operating in Delhi NCR. Reports suggest the fleet could eventually grow significantly as operations expand across the region.
Customers can book rides through:
- Green SM mobile app
- Customer support hotline
- Street hailing in operating zones
To attract first-time users, Green SM is offering a promotional discount between June 5 and June 11. Customers booking through the app can receive discounts of up to Rs 250.
More Than Just A Taxi Business
During the launch event, Green SM also announced partnerships with five Indian companies through its Green Alliance Frontier initiative.
The platform is designed to connect businesses involved in cleaner mobility solutions, technology services, travel and sustainable transportation projects.
This shows that the company’s plans in India extend beyond ride-hailing operations.