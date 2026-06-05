New-Gen Hyundai i20 Teased Ahead Of Debut, India Launch Likely Next Year

Hyundai has offered the first look at an all-new compact hatchback that is widely expected to be the next-generation i20. The model will make its public debut in Brazil in the coming weeks and is expected to play an important role in several global markets, including India.
The teaser image reveals only a small portion of the front end, but it is enough to show that major styling changes are on the way. This will be the fourth generation of the i20 and one of the biggest updates the hatchback has received since it first arrived in 2008.
What The Teaser Shows
The front lighting setup appears completely new.
|Design Element
|Expected Detail
|DRLs
|Y-shaped LED units
|Front Light Bar
|Full-width connected design
|Headlamps
|Multi-projector LED setup
|Grille
|Smaller and more rectangular
|Front Bumper
|Redesigned with larger air intake
The teaser also suggests a sharper front profile compared to the current model. Hyundai’s latest global design language is clearly visible in the new lighting arrangement.
Fresh Styling Across The Body
Recent test vehicles have already given a few clues about the hatchback.
Some of the expected exterior changes include:
- Taller overall stance
- More upright proportions
- New alloy wheel designs
- Revised window line
- Updated front and rear bumpers
- Connected rear light setup
- More steeply angled rear windscreen
Reports suggest that the new model could be slightly larger than the current car. It may grow in length, width and wheelbase, which could also help improve cabin space.
Parking sensors at both ends and a 360-degree camera system are also expected to be offered on higher variants.
Bigger Changes Expected Inside
While Hyundai has not shown the cabin yet, test cars have revealed several updates.
The dashboard design is likely to be completely new and more modern than before.
Expected cabin features include:
- Curved display setup
- Larger touchscreen infotainment system
- New digital instrument cluster
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Connected car technology
- New steering wheel design
- Ventilated front seats
The overall layout is expected to look cleaner and more premium than the outgoing model.
Engine Options Could Remain Familiar
For India, Hyundai is likely to continue with the existing petrol engine choices.
Expected engine options:
- 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
- 1.0-litre turbo petrol
Some reports also suggest Hyundai may introduce its upcoming 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine at a later stage. This engine is believed to be compatible with hybrid technology.
For markets such as Brazil, flex-fuel versions are also expected to be part of the lineup.
India Launch Prospects
India remains one of Hyundai’s major production hubs for the i20. Because of this, the chances of the hatchback arriving here are quite strong.
The global debut is expected next month in Brazil. If Hyundai follows its usual timeline, the new-generation i20 could reach Indian showrooms during 2027.