Suzuki V-Strom SX Gets New Dual-Tone Colour Option

A new colour can make an existing motorcycle feel a little different, especially when it is an adventure bike like the Suzuki V-Strom SX. Suzuki Motorcycle India has now added a new black and grey paint scheme to the motorcycle. The new shade also gets revised graphics.
The new colour is called Glass Sparkle Black + Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey. It joins the motorcycle’s existing paint choices and does not bring any changes to the engine, equipment or cycle parts.
New colour joins the line-up
The V-Strom SX can now be bought in the following colours:
- Glass Sparkle Black + Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey
- Champion Yellow No. 2 + Glass Sparkle Black
- Pearl Glacier White + Metallic Matte Stellar Blue
- Glass Sparkle Black
The new black and grey combination gives the motorcycle a more understated appearance, while the fresh graphics add some visual changes.
Engine and mechanical details
The motorcycle continues to use Suzuki’s 249cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled SOHC engine. It produces 26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of torque at 7,300 rpm.
Key engine details include:
|Specification
|Suzuki V-Strom SX
|Engine
|249cc, single-cylinder
|Cooling
|Oil-cooled
|Maximum power
|26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm
|Peak torque
|22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm
|Front wheel
|19-inch
|Rear wheel
|17-inch
|Ground clearance
|205 mm
|ABS
|Dual-channel
Suzuki also uses its Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) and Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technologies on the motorcycle.
The 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel setup suits the V-Strom SX’s adventure-touring character. It also has 205 mm of ground clearance.
Features on offer
The V-Strom SX gets a decent list of equipment for daily riding and longer trips. Some of the main features are:
- Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster
- Suzuki Ride Connect
- Dual-channel ABS
- All-LED lighting
- Suzuki Easy Start System
- USB charging outlet
- Windscreen
- Knuckle covers
- Rear carrier
The motorcycle also gets an upright riding position and a lightweight chassis. Its styling continues with the familiar beak-inspired front section, which takes inspiration from Suzuki’s DR-Z desert racer and DR-BIG.
Price and current offer
The Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at Rs 2,02,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The addition of the new colour does not bring a change to the motorcycle’s price.
Suzuki is also offering an assured Rs 5,000 Rynox voucher with the purchase of the motorcycle, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.
Customers can also opt for financing with loans of up to 100 per cent. Interest rates start from 6.99 per cent, depending on the lender and applicable conditions.
Suzuki V-Strom SX Expedition
The V-Strom SX is also being used for Suzuki’s Himalayan riding activities. After the first V-Strom SX Expedition to Ladakh, Suzuki has organised another ride from September 29 to October 9, 2026.
The expedition started from Delhi and covers places such as:
- Leh
- Nubra Valley
- Pangong Tso
- Hanle
Suzuki says the ride gives customers an opportunity to experience the motorcycle across different routes while also connecting with other riders.