Hyundai Venus EV spotted testing with sleek design – Expected to launch in China by 2027

Hyundai Venus EV has been spotted on road tests, and it already looks very close to what the final version could be. This new electric sedan will be part of a fresh lineup that will sit alongside the Ioniq range, but with a different identity. Earlier, the concept was teased along with the Earth SUV. Earlier, Hyundai had teased the Venus EV concept along with the Earth SUV.
The test car is fully covered, but many details are still visible. The overall shape looks very smooth and flowing, just like the concept model shown earlier.
Design and exterior
The car follows a curved design that runs from front to back in one clean line. This helps with airflow and also gives it a very modern look.
Key design points
- Single curve body shape
- Large sloping front windshield
- Sharp and clean front design
- Wedge style grille area
- Connected LED DRL strip
- Headlamps placed higher than before
At the front, the shape looks sharp with strong lines. The lights are placed slightly higher compared to the concept. The DRLs look like one continuous strip, which adds to the futuristic feel.
From the side, a few changes can be seen.
- Regular ORVMs instead of camera units
- Clean side profile without heavy cladding
- Alloy wheels similar to concept
- Standard road tyres on test model
The concept had more rugged tyres, but the test car uses normal ones. Some small parts may change later in its production form.
Cabin and features
Inside, the car is expected to focus a lot on comfort and design, as earlier concept images suggest a wide, wraparound layout.
Key interior highlights
- Large wraparound dashboard
- Big central screen with integrated display
- Suede finish with gold details
- Gold ambient lighting
- Yoke style steering wheel
- Sporty seats
- Twin wireless chargers
The screen setup may combine both infotainment and driver display into one unit. The overall feel is expected to be similar to cars from Tesla, NIO and XPeng.
A new system called Pleos Connect could be used here. It is based on Android and should feel like using a smartphone.
Platform and powertrain
Details about the battery and motor are not shared yet, but some things are expected.
- Likely to use IMA platform
- Fully electric version confirmed
- Extended range hybrid version also possible
This means the car could come as a pure EV as well as a version that uses a petrol engine to support the battery.
Launch timeline
The Venus is mainly being prepared for China first.
- Expected launch around 2027
- Part of new planet name lineup
- Other models like Earth SUV also planned
The test car looks quite close to production, which shows that development is moving fast.