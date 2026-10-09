VinFast Signs LOIs With 50+ E-Scooter Dealers In India

VinFast has started building its dedicated electric scooter network in India by signing Letters of Intent with more than 50 dealer partners. The planned distribution network will span 34 cities across 15 states and Union Territories.
The official signing took place at VinFast’s manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The Indian dealer partners toured the facility to observe the company’s production lines firsthand and test-rode the electric two-wheelers currently sold in the Vietnamese market.
Dealer Network Across India
VinFast plans to establish over 50 dedicated electric two-wheeler showrooms to secure a widespread national footprint. The initial retail network will target the following regions:
- North: Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and Punjab
- Central & East: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha
- West: Maharashtra and Gujarat
- South: Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh
The company notes that these states represent major two-wheeler markets with strong growth potential for electric mobility. The upcoming outlets will be backed by dedicated charging stations and robust after-sales support networks.
Three scooters planned
VinFast is expected to introduce three distinct electric scooters to the Indian market: the Evo, the Feliz, and the Viper.
The entry-level Evo is powered by two 2.4 kWh battery packs and utilizes a hub-mounted motor that produces 3 bhp. Weighing in at 110 kg, it reaches a claimed top speed of 70 kmph and offers a generous 35-litre under-seat storage compartment.
The mid-tier Feliz uses a single 3 kWh battery paired with a 3.75 bhp hub motor. The top-tier Viper features a larger 4.8 kWh battery pack and a more powerful 4 bhp motor. Both the Feliz and Viper ride on larger 14-inch wheels but come with a smaller 10-litre under-seat storage capacity.
|Model
|Battery
|Motor
|Storage
|Evo
|2 x 2.4kWh
|3bhp
|35 litres
|Feliz
|3kWh
|3.75bhp
|10 litres
|Viper
|4.8kWh
|4bhp
|10 litres
VinFast’s India plans
VinFast originally entered India’s electric car market in September 2025. Its current car range includes the VF 6, VF 7, VF MPV7 and Limo Green. The company also has plans for electric buses, while its seven-seat Limo Green has been used by Vingroup’s Green and Smart Mobility ride-hailing business.
The new dealer network is the first dedicated distribution setup for VinFast electric two-wheelers in India. The company says it will continue working on charging infrastructure and after-sales support as the network expands.
India recorded 21.41 million two-wheeler registrations in FY2025-26, with electric vehicles accounting for 6.54 per cent. This leaves considerable room for electric two-wheelers to grow.
VinFast’s first 50-plus dealer partnerships mark the start of its electric scooter expansion in India. With showrooms planned across 34 cities, the company is preparing a much wider presence in the country’s two-wheeler market.