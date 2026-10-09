River Indie Listed On Flipkart Ahead Of Big Billion Days Sale

Buying an electric scooter often starts with a quick search online, but customers usually need to visit a showroom to complete the process. River Mobility is making the first step easier by listing its Indie electric scooter on Flipkart ahead of the Big Billion Days sale.
This partnership allows customers to check the scooter’s details and book it online. The booking is then transferred to the nearest River dealership, which handles the final purchase and delivery steps.
River Indie Booking Through Flipkart
River currently operates more than 80 stores across 48 cities in India. Customers can use the company’s dedicated Flipkart brand store to access product information and place a booking, provided a nearby dealership is available to serve them.
The online availability will expand further as River enters new regional markets and opens more outlets. The company is following an e-commerce model already used by several established two-wheeler brands, including Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto, Suzuki, Yezdi, Ather, and Vida.
Battery, Range, and Performance
The River Indie is equipped with a 4 kWh battery pack and an electric motor producing 9 bhp. It delivers a claimed IDC range of 163 km and touches a top speed of 90 kmph.
The primary specifications of the scooter include:
- Battery Capacity: 4 kWh
- Peak Power: 9 bhp
- Claimed Range: 163 km (IDC)
- Top Speed: 90 kmph
- Total Storage Capacity: 55 litres
- Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 1.57 lakh (Bengaluru)
Features and Practicality
The Indie received its comprehensive Gen 3 update in October 2025. The upgrades introduced new tyres, a redesigned instrument display, improved smartphone connectivity, and a hill-hold assist function. River also fine-tuned the scooter’s riding dynamics based on direct customer feedback.
The scooter features a 6-inch digital display with smartphone app integration, allowing riders to check real-time charging status and ride statistics. Additionally, the chassis was redesigned to reduce weight, while ground clearance is rated at 177 mm.
Storage capacity remains a major highlight of the package. The Indie offers 43 litres of under-seat storage alongside a 12-litre front glove box, adding up to a combined 55 litres. This practical layout is built to handle daily commuting and carrying everyday cargo.
River’s Expanding Retail Network
Founded in March 2021, Bengaluru-based River Mobility currently sells the Indie as its own electric scooter. It also manufactures the EC-06 for Yamaha, which is based on the Indie.
The Flipkart partnership connects its growing dealership network with online shoppers. Customers can explore the scooter digitally before completing their purchase through a local River outlet.