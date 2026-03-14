Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R now gets benefits up to Rs 3.72 lakh

A great deal has emerged for Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R in India this month. For the riders who love the middleweight supersport machines, this is easily one of the most attractive offers seen in recent times.
A dealer in Mumbai is currently providing benefits up to Rs 3.72 lakh. The offer is mainly to move existing stock before the arrival of newer batches at showrooms.
Due to this offer, the on road price of the motorcycle in Mumbai is reduced from about Rs 15.43 lakh to almost Rs 12.69 lakh. This change alone makes the ZX-6R much more alluring to buyers waiting for a strong deal.
What the discount includes
- Direct price benefit of about Rs 2.74 lakh
- Extra accessories package worth approximately Rs 98,000
- Total combined benefit reaching Rs 3.72 lakh
The accessories are not basic items. They provide real value to riders who want added protection and stability.
Accessories provided with the bike
- Ohlins steering damper
- R&G frame sliders
- R&G radiator grille
The steering damper helps to improve stability at high speed and reduce sudden handlebar movement. Frame sliders help protect the bike if it falls. The radiator grille guards the cooling system from debris and stones.
Even with these offers, the motorcycle itself is not changed.
Engine and performance
The ZX-6R carries on with its well known 636cc inline four cylinder engine.
- 129 bhp maximum power
- 69 Nm peak torque
- 6 speed gearbox
- Quickshifter for faster gear shifting
The bike also comes with traction control, multiple power modes and a TFT display with smartphone connectivity.
These features help the ZX-6R to remain competitive in the middleweight supersport class.
Price position and rivals
With the new effective price, the ZX-6R becomes more attractive against rivals such as the Honda CBR650R, Triumph Daytona 660 and Aprilia RS 660.
Buyers should also be aware that these discounts are dealer and city specific. Not all showrooms will have the same benefits.
Conclusion
For riders dreaming about a proper four cylinder supersport machine, this deal makes the ZX-6R much easier to think about. The bike already provides good performance and sharp styling. With the benefits, the value simply becomes better.